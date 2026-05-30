President of Myanmar’s military-backed government visits India

Myanmar’s state media says the leader of Myanmar’s military-backed government has embarked on an official visit to India, one of the country’s key regional partners.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

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FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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