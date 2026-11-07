President Herzog Names Eisenkot to Form Coalition After Election Deadlock

Israel's President Isaac Herzog tasks Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government, granting him a 28-day mandate to secure a majority after the October 27 election results.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has officially tasked former army chief Gadi Eisenkot with the responsibility of forming the country's next government. This decision comes after weeks of intense consultations following the inconclusive results of the October 27 general election. Herzog made the announcement on Saturday evening, bypassing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Eisenkot, leader of the Yeshar party, the prime mandate to lead coalition negotiations.

Eisenkot Granted 28-Day Coalition Mandate

The formal handover of the mandate will occur at an official ceremony at the President's Residence on Sunday at 5:00 pm local time. Upon receiving this authority, Eisenkot will have a strict window of 28 days to build a coalition that commands at least 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset. Under the authority granted by Israel's Basic Law, President Herzog retains the power to extend this period by up to 14 days if necessary for the process to succeed.

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Eisenkot immediately responded to the appointment by stating that it is time to establish a "national emergency government." He pledged to dedicate all his efforts to securing the necessary support from various political factions. This urgent call to action reflects the high stakes involved in resolving the parliamentary deadlock that has persisted since the October ballot concluded without a clear winner.

President Herzog Consults Political Factions

The President's decision followed extensive consultations held with other parliamentary factions throughout the week. The president's office confirmed that Eisenkot had secured recommendations from political groups representing 67 lawmakers. This figure significantly outpaces the 46 recommendations received by Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious alliance, providing Eisenkot with a broader base of initial support for his negotiations.

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The election results produced a fragmented Knesset, with Eisenkot's four-party alliance winning 48 seats and Netanyahu's bloc taking 53. Neither side achieved the absolute majority required to govern independently. The disparity in recommendations during the consultation phase has led President Herzog to prioritize Eisenkot's bid for the premiership, despite Netanyahu's bloc securing more seats in the October ballot.

Eisenkot Seeks Ultra-Orthodox Support for Majority

While Eisenkot has access to a bloc of 67 supporters that includes Arab-led parties, he has ruled out forming a government directly dependent on these factions. Instead, his strategy focuses on winning over the two ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas. Securing the support of these parties would provide him with exactly 61 seats, the minimum threshold needed to form a stable government in the Knesset.

Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly opposed this potential outcome, claiming that an administration formed by opposition factions with Arab-led party support would lead to Israel's collapse. The Prime Minister's warning highlights the deep political divisions within the country. Eisenkot's approach aims to bypass this dependency while still achieving the numerical majority required to govern effectively.

Eisenkot's Military and Political Background

Gadi Eisenkot brings significant experience to this political challenge, having led the Israeli military from 2015 to 2019. His background includes serving as an observer in Prime Minister Netanyahu's war cabinet during the first eight months of the conflict in Gaza. This experience has shaped his current political stance and his call for a national emergency government focused on stability and decisive action.

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The appointment marks a pivotal moment in Israeli politics, as the country seeks to resolve the leadership vacuum created by the recent election. Eisenkot's ability to navigate the complex landscape of coalition politics will determine the future direction of the government. The coming weeks will be critical in assessing whether he can unite the necessary factions to form a lasting administration.