President Herzog Appoints Gadi Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Deadlocked Election

Israel's President Herzog has tasked rival Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government. This development follows a tight election where Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a majority.

President Isaac Herzog has officially appointed Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party, to attempt the formation of a new Israel i government. This mandate comes in the wake of a deeply deadlocked election held on October 27, which failed to produce a clear winner or a stable parliamentary majority. Eisenkot, the strongest political rival to current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, received the highest number of endorsements from fellow lawmakers for this critical task.

The decision by President Herzog marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Israel. Netanyahu, who serves as the longest-serving leader in the nation's history, found his religious-nationalist coalition unable to secure a governing majority. Despite emerging as the largest single bloc in the Knesset, the coalition fell short of the 61 seats required to govern. This outcome has opened a narrow window for Eisenkot to potentially assemble a new administration through complex political negotiations.

Also read Isaac Herzog Awards Forming Mandate to Gadi Eisenkot, Challenging Netanyahu After Election

Eisenkot Receives Mandate to Negotiate Coalition

The spokesperson for President Isaac Herzog confirmed that Eisenkot was invited to the President's Residence to begin the formal process of government formation. Herzog's role, though largely ceremonial, is pivotal in nominating the candidate who has the best chance of securing parliamentary support. Eisenkot responded to the nomination on the social media platform X, stating that the current moment demands the creation of a national emergency government. He pledged to do everything possible to ensure the new administration meets the demands of the public.

Eisenkot is now granted a strict timeframe to succeed in this endeavor. He has 28 days to forge a governing coalition, a period that may be extended by an additional 14 days if necessary. If Eisenkot fails to secure the required support within this window, the mandate will pass to another candidate nominated by parliament. This process can continue until the 100-day deadline expires, at which point a fresh election would be automatically triggered.

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Complex Pathways to Parliamentary Majority

Analyzing the potential routes to power reveals three primary, albeit difficult, options for Eisenkot. The first involves forming a minority government that relies on the support of Arab parties for key legislative votes. This strategy is politically sensitive, as Eisenkot has historically declined to join forces with Arab parties. However, Arab leaders have shown significant support for his candidacy, driven by their opposition to the policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies. The Arab minority won an unprecedented 19 seats in the recent election.

A second pathway includes building a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties, a group that Eisenkot and his allies had previously shunned. This approach would require a major ideological shift and compromise on issues central to the religious parties' platform. The third and perhaps most challenging option is forging a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu. This scenario is highly unlikely given Eisenkot's public and vocal criticism of the Prime Minister's leadership, particularly regarding the management of the military campaign in Gaza.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Rivalry

The political rivalry between Gadi Eisenkot and Benjamin Netanyahu is rooted in both policy differences and personal history. Eisenkot, a former military chief, has been a fierce critic of the current administration. He entered politics in 2022 and briefly served in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. However, he returned to opposition and publicly rebuked Netanyahu's handling of the war. Eisenkot has sworn he will not serve in any government with Netanyahu, eliminating the unity coalition option from serious consideration.

Eisenkot's political stance is also influenced by his personal losses and security philosophy. The son of Moroccan immigrants, Eisenkot faces the personal tragedy of losing a son and two nephews in the conflict in Gaza. His security credentials are heavily emphasized in his campaign, particularly his past use of the Dahiyeh doctrine during the 2006 war with Hezbollah. He has consistently criticized settler violence against Palestinians, a stance that aligns with the concerns of many Western states and contrasts sharply with the positions of far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

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Real World Impact and Election Results Analysis

The election results highlight a fractured Israeli electorate with no single party achieving dominance. Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition secured 53 seats, falling 8 seats short of a majority. Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest faction with 21 seats. His broader coalition, which includes four center-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties, won a total of 48 seats. This distribution of power makes the formation of any stable government a complex negotiation involving multiple ideological factions.

If Eisenkot successfully forms a government, he would become Israel's first prime minister from the Mizrahi community, representing Jews with roots in the Middle East and North Africa. His reserved and media-shy demeanor contrasts with the high-profile nature of the office. The coming weeks will be defined by intense negotiations as Eisenkot attempts to bridge the deep political divides that characterize modern Israeli politics. The outcome of these talks will determine the stability of the region and the direction of Israel's domestic and foreign policy for the foreseeable future.