President Donald Trump's Remarks After China Visit

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China. He discusses his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his overall trip to China.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One , Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing , China . (AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein ) President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One , Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing , China .

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026.

(Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026.

(Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026.

(Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026.

(Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026. (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP





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President Donald Trump China Beijing Zhongnanhai Garden Xi Jinping Evan Vucci Pool Photo Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo Air Force One

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