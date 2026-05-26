President Donald Trump's Plans to Destroy Iran's Enriched Uranium

President Donald Trump has shared his plans to destroy Iran's enriched uranium as he seeks to iron out a peace deal between Arab states and Israel. Trump has long demanded that Iran cease operations of its nuclear program as part of any peace deal - and on Monday he revealed how he seeks to get rid of the enriched uranium the country has already produced. The country is said to have a stockpile of about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to about 60 percent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Military planners have developed options for Trump to bomb Iran's nuclear stockpile, most of which is thought to be held at the Isfahan nuclear site, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump has shared his plans to destroy Iran 's enriched uranium as he seeks to iron out a peace deal between Arab states and Israel .

Trump has long demanded that Iran cease operations of its nuclear program as part of any peace deal - and on Monday he revealed how he seeks to get rid of the enriched uranium the country has already produced. The country is said to have a stockpile of about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to about 60 percent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Military planners have developed options for Trump to bomb Iran's nuclear stockpile, most of which is thought to be held at the Isfahan nuclear site, according to The New York Times. Following those conversations, the president said on Saturday that the US was close to reaching an agreement with Iran to end the war and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil supply traverses.

President Donald Trump has revealed his plans to destroy Iran's enriched uranium. Trump posted on Monday how exactly he seeks to get rid of the enriched uranium Iran has already produced. US officials said a general statement from Iranian leaders that they will commit to giving up its nuclear stockpile is critical to that deal. Otherwise, negotiations will cease and the US will continue its bombing campaign.

By Sunday, Iranian leaders agreed in principle to dispose of the highly-enriched uranium, a senior Trump administration official told CBS News. The deal agreed to in principle would be a two-step process, with the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting a US naval blockade. Only after that is completed would the two sides negotiate on a mechanism for Iran to give up various parts of its nuclear program, the senior official said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqai also said Monday that the fate of Iran's nuclear material has not been part of the peace talks as of yet, as the 'focus of the negotiations is on ending the war... at this stage.

' But there was some hope on Sunday when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told state media that his country was ready to 'assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon. ' The US previously struck the Isfahan facility where authorities believe Iranian officials are holding their stockpile of enriched uranium.

Yet a deal may still be stalled, after Trump reportedly told leaders of Arab countries that he would only broker a peace deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if they normalize relations with Israel. The most powerful leaders in the Middle East, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, joined the President on a conference call on Saturday to discuss progress toward ending the US-Iran war and reopening the vital oil passageway.

In return, Trump pressed the leaders to normalize ties with Israel, a demand aimed at nations that have opposed the Jewish state since its founding in 1948. Arab leaders were so stunned by the demand that they refused to respond, remaining entirely silent on the call, according to Axios. With the silence unbroken, Trump ended the call by announcing that his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would follow up on Israel normalization in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, Iran's top negotiators and financial chiefs arrived in Doha on Monday for continued peace talks on unfreezing billions of dollars of the regime's assets, according to AFP. Oil fell to its lowest price in more than a month on hopes of a deal, with global benchmark Brent crude dropping to $97 per barrel





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Donald Trump Iran Enriched Uranium Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz Arab States Israel Bombing Campaign Peace Talks Normalization Of Ties Arab Leaders Iran's Nuclear Material Oil Price Brent Crude

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Donald Trump Updates on Negotiations with IranUS President Donald Trump reported that negotiations with Iran are moving forward constructively, but warned against making any hasty decisions on a potential deal. He stated that the US will not rush into a deal and that both sides must take their time to get it right. Trump also noted that the US relationship with Iran is becoming more professional and productive.

Read more »

Donald Trump's Talks with Muslim Leaders About Ending Iran WarSpark Plans for Broader Peace PlansA recent report revealed that the President asked several Middle Eastern countries to enter peace agreements with Israel by signing onto the Abraham Accords, a historic agreement that could potentially normalize relationships between Arab states and Israel if confirmed by multiple Arab countries said to be on the line with Trump when he made his reported request for them to sign onto the Abraham Accords. The main goal of the Abraham Accords is to broker a peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel while US President Donald Trump reportedly asked multiple Arab countries during a phone call Saturday to sign peace agreements with Israel if an deal is struck to end the Iran war.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump Glares at Republican Detractors Over Proposed Iran DealUS President Donald Trump has mocked Republican critics of his proposed deal with Iran, promising a new agreement would be better than the previous JCPOA deal negotiated by the Obama Administration. Trump claims his deal would prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and says it would be a great and meaningful one, unlike the previous deal.

Read more »

President Donald Trump urges Middle East countries to join Abraham Accords as Iran negotiations progressPresident Trump maintains his support for the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, and calls on the region to join the pact to facilitate a historic peace deal with Iran. The five participating countries are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Read more »