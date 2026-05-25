President Donald Trump Participates in Memorial Day Events Across the Country

President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials participated in various Memorial Day events across the country, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Meanwhile, U.S. Marine veteran Ed Purcell ran on his prosthetic blade during the National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C., and a volunteer etched a name onto paper at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington.

Attendees at the 158th National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery waved flags as President Donald Trump , Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood on stage.

In other parts of the country, U.S. Marine veteran Ed Purcell ran on his prosthetic blade during the National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. , while a volunteer etched a name onto paper at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington. In New York City, veterans attended the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Association's Memorial Day Event, where a participant performed during a parade to commemorate Memorial Day.

People also joined in a Memorial Day observance at the town dock for a tossing of a memorial wreath into the water in Castine, Maine. Retired U.S. Army Green Beret Michael Gates rendered a salute with his son for a fallen loved one in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

In addition, a small Memorial Day parade passed through the boardwalk at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, and a Gulf War veteran paid his respects at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Association's Memorial Day Event, where a child waved a U.S. Flag at the World War II Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington.

People watched the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington, and attendees at the City the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Association's Memorial Day Event in New York City participated in the parade. President Donald Trump also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

A member of the 'Young Marines' youth program helped carry a large American flag during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington. Veterans attended New York City the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Association's Memorial Day Event, and a man wearing military fatigues greeted a dog during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington. A vintage car covered in patriotic imagery drove by during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington.

U.S. Army veteran John Ismker chatted with Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York and Captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey, after the Intrepid Museum's annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony on Pier 86 in Manhattan, New York. U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and U.S. Maj. Gen.

Antoinette Gant, Commanding General of the Joint Task Force National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, participated in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Parade participants marched and performed near the National Mall along Constitution Avenue in Washington to commemorate the Memorial Day.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani threw a wreath to the Hudson River as he attended an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York City. People visited the amusement park as low temperatures affected the area during Memorial Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Participants holding an American flag during a parade in Washington to commemorate Memorial Day. A man became emotional touching a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington. A Memorial Day parade passed through the boardwalk at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York. Participants marched during a parade in Washington to commemorate Memorial Day.

A man in traditional Native American clothing marched during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington. Parade participants marched and performed near the National Archives along Constitution Avenue in Washington to commemorate Memorial Day. Members of the National Guard patrolled the Memorial Day Parade as it passed down Constitution Avenue on Memorial Day in Washington. Audience members watched as parade floats passed by during the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington.

Amy Minor and her daughter Norah of Mary Campbell Ladies Auxiliary #16, observed a moment of silence after placing a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony at Sanyvale Cemetery in Johnstown, Pa. A local veterans group paid respects with a commemorative wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington.

Attendees reacted to the rain as U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia





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