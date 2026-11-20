President Donald Trump's September financial disclosures reveal significant Nvidia and L3Harris trades, sparking ethical concerns about conflicts of interest and potential use of inside information by the White House.

President Donald Trump disclosed hundreds of stock and bond transactions in September, including significant investments in Nvidia, SpaceX and other companies affected by his administration's decisions, raising fresh questions about potential conflicts of interest. The disclosure, released Thursday, shows Trump bought as much as $380,000 in Nvidia shares weeks before a scandal led to the resignation of the chipmaker's longtime CEO, Jensen Huang. The president also traded shares in defense contractor L3Harris, whose work on federal aviation communications infrastructure is under scrutiny following a nationwide ground stop.

Trump Nvidia Stock Trades Before Jensen Huang Resignation

The White House has said Trump's investments are managed by independent financial institutions and that neither the president nor his family can influence which securities are bought or sold. Trump purchased up to $380,000 in Nvidia stock and sold up to $15,000 worth in September, according to a Newsweek review of his financial disclosure. Trump made two Nvidia stock purchases on September 2, valued at up to $350,000 combined, the same day Nvidia signed an agreement to acquire artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face for approximately $12.9 billion. The company publicly announced the deal the following day.

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The filing does not establish when the purchase occurred relative to the signing of the agreement, or whether Trump's investment managers had any knowledge of the transaction. The Nvidia trades have attracted additional attention because of Trump's relationship with Huang, who resigned as the company's chief executive last week amid allegations involving a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence officials of spying for China. The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed in 2025 about Huang's relationship with the woman and intelligence suggesting she was providing information to Beijing.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on November 9, Trump said he was amazed by the allegations against Huang, whom he described as a very high quality person. The administration is also making decisions that could substantially affect Nvidia's business. On Monday, it announced new restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese companies from gaining access to advanced AI chips through Southeast Asian countries. The September transactions followed even larger Nvidia trades in August, when Trump bought up to $1.6 million worth of shares and sold as much as $1 million.

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L3Harris Shares and Aviation Infrastructure Disruption

Trump also reported two sales of L3Harris shares in September, including one valued between $50,001 and $100,000 on September 1. L3Harris operates the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications network and was performing equipment upgrades at an Arkansas facility linked to the nationwide aviation ground stop on November 13. In a statement Sunday, the FAA said excessive network traffic disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds.

At a news conference Saturday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said investigators were examining whether an error by L3Harris or faulty equipment caused the disruption. An FAA official also supervised and approved the Arkansas equipment work, according to The Washington Post, complicating questions about responsibility. The investigation remains open, and L3Harris has not been established as the cause of the outage. Trump's stock sales occurred more than two months before the disruption. There is no evidence connecting the transactions to the incident.

Ethics Experts Raise Conflict of Interest Concerns

Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told Newsweek that the transactions raise two distinct ethical concerns. First, conflict of interest in that he or his appointees may pursue policies that increase the value of those stocks. Second there is the risk of trading on the basis of material nonpublic government information. Virginia Canter, chief counsel and director of ethics and anti-corruption at Democracy Defenders Fund, raised similar concerns. The president is in a unique position of public trust with regulatory authority over a broad range of industries and daily access to material market sensitive information.

When a president actively trades in and out of certain stocks, it creates the appearance that those trades could involve the use of inside information or promotion of certain investments over others. The report details 751 transactions involving stocks, exchange-traded funds and bonds. Some appear to have been disclosed after the deadline set by federal law.

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No Proof of Personal Influence in Recent Disclosures

The disclosure does not establish that Trump personally directed any trades, used inside information or benefited from particular government decisions. Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment on the transactions, potential conflicts of interest and the timing of the disclosures. The pattern of frequent trading in sectors closely tied to executive action continues to draw scrutiny from ethics watchdogs and political opponents who argue that the scale and timing of the trades warrant closer examination.

As investigations into the aviation disruption and AI chip restrictions proceed, the financial activities of the President remain a focal point of public debate. The intersection of private wealth and public policy continues to challenge regulatory frameworks designed to prevent undue influence. Observers will likely monitor future disclosures to see if additional patterns emerge that could clarify the role of insider knowledge in these high-value transactions.