President Donald Trump discusses attendance at event, Don Jr. announces engagement, Ivanka Trump recalls dad's ear injury from assassination attempt, and Vanessa Trump receives breast cancer diagnosis.

The news text covers four significant events or topics: the president's answer on his attendance at an unspecified event, Donald Trump Jr. and Anderson's engagement announcement, Ivanka Trump recalling her father's ear injury from an assassination attempt, and Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis. These topics are interconnected, with their shared interests in family and news related to the presidency.

The president, 79, expressed his desire to attend the event despite his preoccupation with other matters. However, he acknowledged the potential backlash if he attended and emphasized his reluctance to get ‘killed’ by either the real or fake news, referencing the assassination attempt s on him.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. and Anderson announced their engagement in December 2025 at a White House event, expressing their gratitude to Bettina for the positive word and expressing happiness for their upcoming wedding. Ivanka Trump recalled how she was informed about her father's ear injury from an assassination attempt in July 2024





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A Celebrity News Personal News President Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Engagement Announcement Ivanka Trump Vanessa Trump Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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