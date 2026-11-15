President Donald Trump Claims, 'Tariffs Don't Cause Inflation, They Cause Wealth' -- but Economic Data Says Otherwise

Statistically, the downsides of Trump’s tariffs far outweigh their benefits.

President Trump's tariffs are doing a number on consumer prices and the U.S. economy. Image source: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have skyrocketed during President Trump’s nearly six years in the White House.

Donald Trump is relying heavily on tariffs, with federal tariff and excise tax revenue jumping more than threefold since 2024. However, several reports by New York Federal Reserve economists show that the president’s tariffs are inflationary and have adversely affected the U.S. economy. Tariffs are one piece of the puzzle that may prompt the Federal Reserve to get more aggressive with its rate-hiking cycle, which would be bad news for Wall Street.

Also read 11 Major Promises Donald Trump Made To Americans — And What Actually Happened Instead

catapulted 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively, during his first nonconsecutive term, and have gained an additional 20%, 25%, and 28% since Trump's second term began, as of Nov. 10. While stock market returns have been higher under Donald Trump than under most other presidents since the late 1890s, it doesn't mean Wall Street, investors, or consumers are satisfied with all of Trump's policies. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia.

For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Tariffs have been a foundational tool for President Trump throughout his nearly six years in the White House.

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While speaking at a midterm election campaign rally in Montana on Oct. 14, he proclaimed:Though tariff revenue collected by the U.S. has soared during President Trump's second term, several economic reports show thatAlthough tariffs have been a big talking point of Donald Trump's second term, they played an important role in his first nonconsecutive term as well. Beginning in 2018 and continuing in 2019, the Trump administration imposed escalating tariffs on various goods, including tech products, imported from China, sparking a trade war between the two largest countries by Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, then-candidate Trump claimed, "To me the most beautiful word in the dictionary is 'tariff.

’". First, he wants to encourage foreign companies to manufacture their products in the U.S. to avoid the higher costs of tariffs.

Second, he's attempting to revive U.S. manufacturing and save jobs. Third and finally, he aims to make U.S. goods more price-competitive with those being imported. The president's flagship tariff and trade policy, the "Liberation Day tariffs," was unveiled on April 2, 2025. It introduced a sweeping global duty, along with higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries deemed to have unfavorable trade imbalances with America..

This was followed by a temporary 10% global import duty under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, and finally by the Trump administrationAccording to data tracked by the Bipartisan Policy Center, derived from daily U.S. Treasury statements, gross tariff and excise revenue collected, as of Nov. 9, totaled $264 billion in calendar year 2026. That's up from $227 billion at the same time in 2025 and more than triple the $82 billion collected as of Nov. 9 in 2024.

, the U.S. is generating far more revenue from tariffs under President Trump than under the previous administration. But there are consequences to tariff use that are clearly showing up in economic data, according to Federal Reserve economists. While the jury is still out on whether tariffs are "creating wealth," several reports by Federal Reserve economists show that Trump's tariffs have raised consumer prices and/or harmed the U.S. economy.

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Recently, three New York Federal Reserve economists writing for Liberty Street Economics published a report examining the effect of President Trump's 2025 tariffs on consumer prices. Economists found that these dutiesDuties on unfinished goods , such as steel, increased domestic manufacturing costs, which were, in some instances, passed on to consumers. When tariffs made imported products notably costlier, domestic manufacturers would occasionally raise their prices to capture some of the difference.in which New York Fed economists observed negative consequences from the use of Trump's tariffs.

A December 2024 Liberty Street Economics report examined the impact of the president's 2018-2019 China tariffs on the stock market and the companies affected by these tariffs. More importantly, the NY Fed's economists noted that public companies whose stocks reacted poorly on tariff-announcement days had worse future real outcomes. In other words, public companies that were directly affected by Trump's China tariffs saw average drop-offs in employment, labor productivity, sales, and profits from 2019 to 2021.

The president's tariffs, coupled with inflation driven by the Iran war, have become entrenched in the U.S. economy. Combating entrenched inflation can be challenging for the nation's central bank. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and his colleagues may havedata center build-out that's powered the U.S. economy and halt the AI-driven bull market in its tracks.

In short, a few hundred billion in added annual revenue may play a significant role in upending what's been a rip-roaring bull market under Donald Trump.for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years. Stock Advisorhas no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a