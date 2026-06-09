President Donald Trump Booed at NBA Finals in New York City

The New York Knicks are facing the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3.

However, when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron saluting the flag as Broadway star Avery Wilson sang the National Anthem, a wave of loud boos could be heard across the arena, according to videos shared on social media .

He appeared to smirk in response. The Monday night match in the 2026 NBA Finals is notably significant as it marks the Knicks’ first trip to the championship round since 1999. That year, the New York team also played the Spurs and fell in five games.to support their teams throughout the NBA Finals. Knicks superfans Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan have regularly been spotted sitting courtside at games.

Since returning to the White House last year, the president has attended several sporting events. In addition to Game 3, he previously attended the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, the men’s tennis U.S. Open final and the Washington Commanders NFL Game, among others. Trump has also received mixed reactions at many of these events, including heavy booing from fans at the Washington Commanders game and a mix of boos and cheers at the U.S. Open final.

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