Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise visit to a Chicago nonprofit on the eve of Thanksgiving, helping staff prepare boxes of fresh produce for delivery to families.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama surprised Englewood nonprofit workers on Wednesday to help pack food boxes before Thanksgiving. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise visit to Dion's Chicago Dream on the eve of Thanksgiving, helping staff prepare boxes of fresh produce for delivery to families across Chicago.

The former first couple joined workers during a packing session at the nonprofit organization, which delivers fresh produce to 5,400 Chicagoans each week. The boxes prepared during the visit were scheduled to go out in time for Thanksgiving.

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"I learned I'm getting older," Barack Obama said. Dion's Chicago Dream was founded by Dion Dawson, an Englewood native who started the effort with a community refrigerator in 2020 to help address food insecurity. The organization now employs 57 people while providing food assistance throughout the city. Dawson is also featured in an exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center highlighting people making a difference in their communities.