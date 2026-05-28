Preservation Texas lists Barton Springs Bridge as endangered, urges Austin to preserve it

Preservation Texas has named the 100-year-old Barton Springs Bridge as one of the Most Endangered Places in Texas, the organization calling for the structure's

Preservation Texas has named the 100-year-old Barton Springs Bridge as one of the Most Endangered Places in Texas, the organization calling for the structure's preservation despite the City of Austin's plan to replace it.

The bridge, which opened in 1926 and was designed by engineer Terrell Bartlett, spans Barton Creek near Zilker Park and is considered a key historic feature within the Zilker Park National Register Historic District. Austin City Council voted in 2023 to replace the bridge, citing in their decision that the heavily traveled bridge has too many cracks, missing chunks of concrete, and other problems to be a safe crossing.

Despite this, Preservation Texas says that the bridge has a "high degree of integrity," the organization saying that TxDOT gave the bridge's structural integrity satisfactory ratings.

"The inclusion of the Barton Springs Bridge on Preservation Texas’s 2026 Most Endangered Places List recognizes both the historic significance of the bridge and the active threat it faces following the Austin City Council’s 2023 vote to demolish and replace it,” explained Tere O’Connell, a preservation architect and past president of Preservation Texas. “The Most Endangered Places program was created to bring public attention to irreplaceable historic resources that are in imminent danger of loss, while encouraging preservation solutions and meaningful public engagement before demolition decisions become irreversible.

” Both Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission and Environmental Commission have recommended delaying demolition or pursuing historic landmark designation for the bridge. Environmental advocates have also raised concerns about impacts to Barton Creek, nearby archaeological resources and increased carbon emissions tied to replacement construction. The announcement comes just weeks before the bridge’s 100th anniversary on June 21. Save Our Springs and neighborhood groups plan to host a public celebration commemorating the bridge’s centennial and ongoing preservation efforts.

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