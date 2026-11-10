Preparing for El Niño: What homeowners should do ahead of rainy weather this winter

A powerful El Niño could batter the Bay Area and beyond this winter. 7 On Your Side's Stephanie Sierra has tips protect your home.

El Niño could break records this winter with strong winds and heavy rain, that could bring major flooding this winter. Do you have flood insurance?

Here's what to consider ahead of potentially historic El Niño winter First, look at your homeowners insurance policy. See what it actually covers and, very important, the exclusions.

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Second, flood insurance is not covered by most home insurance policies, so it's best to check with your insurance agent orThird, safely check your gutters and drainage. This includes removing debris, so water can flow freely. And have a professional check your roof to see if there are any missing or lifted shingles, which protect your home from leaks.

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Insurers often use earth movement as an exclusion — so having proof showing before and after will help you fight for coverage.7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues..

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