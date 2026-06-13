Prepare for what could be a night of NYC madness as Knicks have chance to clinch Finals on Saturday

Perhaps it was the pure exhilaration, the adrenaline running high after the Knicks completed the greatest comeback in Finals history.

Maybe it had to do with the reality that the Knicks are now one win away from ending a 53-year championship drought after decades of incompetence.

— celebrations by Knicks fans from the average Joes to Hollywood A-Listers on Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning provided just a brief preview of the mayhem that may descend upon New York City on Saturday. ew York Knicks Celebrations Outside Madison Square Garden. June 11, 2026, New York, USA: NY Knicks fans celebrate the win and get into altercations with the police post game 4 after their close game victory over the Spurs.

For the first time since June 22, 1994, the Knicks take the court Saturday night in San Antonio for Game 5 of the NBA Finals needing just one win to claim their third championship. The Knicks famously failed to do so in two attempts in 1994, losing Games 6 and 7 to the Rockets in heartbreakers.

This time around, thanks to their Game 4 heroics, they have three chances to win one game and wash away the memory of John Starks’ Game 7 to forget. Post-game celebrations outside Madison Square Garden have become a staple in recent years when the Knicks have been in the playoffs, but these Finals outbursts have felt different.

Fans did not leave Madison Square Garden for some time Wednesday night, showering in every last second from a once-in-a-lifetime winKnicks fans say thank you to OG Anunoby outside MSG after he scored the game winning basket. Presented by Tri State CadillacThe celebrities, from Taylor Swift to Ben Stiller, showcased sheer joy throughout the night while watching courtside and then celebrating after the game.

They chanted, “Thank you, OG” after his last-minute brilliance, including a block on De’Aaron Fox in the final 15 seconds thatCover Print – May 26, 2026If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. It’s been 15 years since the last championship by a Big Four New York City sports team — the Giants won Super Bowl 2012, while the Liberty won the WNBA title last year — and the city is waiting to erupt again.

If you give some Knicks fans truth serum, perhaps they would admit they’d rather the Knicks clinch at home in a potential Game 6 on Tuesday night. If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. Regardless of the venue, should the Knicks finish off the Spurs, Wednesday’s post-game festivities may seem like child’s play.

The City That Never Sleeps will host an all-night party, full of joy and bedlam, that rings out from Manhattan to Brooklyn to Staten Island to Queens and The Bronx.





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