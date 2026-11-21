The plant will produce permanent magnets without rare earth elements.

DOTHAN, Ala. - A $1.8 billion manufacturing plant planned for Dothan is projected to employ 700 people, according to an announcement Friday morning. The audience applauded at the announcement.

Niron Magnetics will build a 1.6 million-square-foot plant on a tract of land along Westgate Parkway that was set aside for the project. The plant will produce permanent magnets without rare earth elements. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with production starting the following year. Gov.

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Kay Ivey spoke about the site in Dothan.

“Right now, some 90% of global rare earth magnet production is overseas. Alabama is going to change that beginning today,” Ivey said. Niron considered 22 states and more than 100 potential sites before choosing Dothan.

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“That’s what attracted us because at that site we have the power that’s needed. We have the power lines. We have the rail. The rail runs right alongside that site,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics.

The plant is expected to create about 700 jobs within five years. RELATED: “Biggest thing ever”: Dothan getting 700 high-paying jobs “I look forward to watch how, in the decades to come, how we continue to grow our children and our grandchildren, the opportunities that they’ll have for workforce development opportunities,” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba. Saliba is in his third and possibly final term.

“Sometimes you have to risk a little bit and go out on a limb and prepare for the future,” Saliba said. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Alabama governor-elect, also spoke about the plant.

“My goal in the state is to move manufacturing to more of the rural areas. This is a great start. Peanuts and magnets, how does that work together? Well, it really doesn’t.

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But at the end of the day, it’s more jobs,” Tuberville said. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!