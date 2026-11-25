Preparations are underway in the South Puget Sound as king tides arrive this week, raising concerns about possible shoreline flooding.On Day Island in University Place, residents who experienced severe flooding during

Preparations are underway in the South Puget Sound as king tides arrive this week, raising concerns about possible shoreline flooding.of the year. This week’s king tides are arriving as a low-pressure system spins offshore, a setup that can help drive water levels higher.

Bob McCluskey, who lives on Day Island in University Place, started putting up barriers on Tuesday before the king tides arrive. He started doing this after king tides in December 2022, a historic year, brought more than a foot of water into his house.

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"I'm just putting some barriers up because we're going to have a king tide," McCluskey said. His neighbor also experienced bad flooding.

“I had 14 inches of Puget Sound saltwater running from the back of my house to the front of my house,” Pamela Lewis, who lives on Day Island, said. The flooding forced some neighbors to leave their homes. Bart Olson, who lives on Day Island, said, “We had to rent a place that was further up the hill. ” This time, the king tides are not expected to be as high.

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Olson said he had been told the 2022 tide was unusual.

“It was said that that tide in '22 was once-in-a-lifetime thing. So, therefore my belief is that it won't happen again,” Olson said. He added, “Everything had to be for the perfect storm. ”The December 2022 flooding was described as a worst-case scenario driven by a combination of king tide conditions, runoff from rain and melting snowfall, and very low atmospheric pressure.

While this week’s weather setup is different from December 2022, water levels are also being influenced by an ongoing Kelvin wave associated with the super El Niño. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport. An investigation is underway after Puyallup police shot a man during a reported mental health crisis call.

As rounds of widespread rain and gusty winds move into the region ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, utility crews are preparing for the possibility of power outages that could disrupt holiday plans. A police drone providing real-time updates helped officers arrest a 32-year-old man after a disturbance at a Renton bar. Port of Seattle commissioners unanimously criticized ICE agents Monday, while simultaneously acknowledging the jurisdictional restraints after masked federal agents detained two travelers on an Alaska Airlines jet bridge