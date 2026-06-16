Preparations ramp up for historic Knicks ticker-tape parade through Canyon of Heroes

City officials say 2,500 pounds of shredded paper confetti will be delivered to 22 buildings along the parade route, where it will be tossed from windows as the team travels through Lower Manhattan. New blue-and-orange street signs are also being installed along the Canyon of Heroes route.

New York City is making final preparations ahead of Thursday's historic ticker-tape parade honoring the NBA champion Knicks. Workers were busy Tuesday setting up for the celebration, including constructing a stage outside City Hall where players will be honored after the parade.

The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, will mark the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history. City officials say 2,500 pounds of shredded paper confetti will be delivered to 22 buildings along the parade route, where it will be tossed from windows as the team travels through Lower Manhattan. New blue-and-orange street signs are also being installed along the Canyon of Heroes route.

"A lot of it is going to be floating through the air on Thursday to celebrate a joyous day for the city," said Andrew Breslau, who is helping coordinate the confetti operation. "I think we can consult with ABC's meteorologist to see if we've got the right amount of wind," he said. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday was selected in consultation with the Knicks organization to ensure players and their families could participate in the celebration.

The mayor has predicted the event could become one of the largest parades in New York City history and is encouraging fans to arrive early to secure viewing spots. The parade will begin near Battery Park before traveling north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes and ending at City Hall. Following the parade, Mamdani will host a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony on City Hall Plaza.

While hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to attend, students will still be expected to report to school. State exams are scheduled for Thursday, and the mayor said the city cannot cancel or reschedule them. The Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years, setting off days of celebrations across the city and paving the way for what is expected to be a historic turnout on Thursday.

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