Prep talk: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame goes with freshman quarterback in playoffs

West Dunton moves to starting quarterback, and Tahj Skinner becomes receiver in playoff surprise last week.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football coach Evan Yabu pulled off a rare feat — he changed what had been working during the regular season with a new strategy for the playoffs.

All season, Tahj Skinner, the team’s best athlete and starting safety, had been playing quarterback. Notre Dame qualified for the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs and faced Capistrano Valley on Friday. That’s when Yabu made a big change. He put in freshman West Dunton, a junior varsity player, to be the starting quarterback to free up Skinner to play receiver and also focus more on defense.

Also read Want to Run a Marathon Next Year? Coaches Explain Exactly What You Need to Do Before You Start Training

Dunton kept his poise to deliver a 20-19 victory. Skinner caught 10 passes. Yabu said Dunton had been preparing well on junior varsity and it gave the Knights the opportunity to use Skinner’s other skills. Call it bold what Yabu did but it worked, and Skinner can always return to quarterback if needed for his running skills.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com. Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.