After the Nov. 21st contest against Texas Tech saw Baylor's offense continue to struggle this season and suffer a loss, the Bears took to the road to end their

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectsaw Baylor's offense continue to struggle this season and suffer a loss, the Bears took to the road to end their season against theThe offense tried to show up Saturday, but some didn't bring their best game to Houston this week. Losing in dramatic and heartbreaking fashion, the Bears will head home to Waco at .500 on the season.

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Scoring the first two touchdowns for the Bears, both occurring in the 2nd quarter , Caden Knighten was a stud against the Cougars on Saturday evening. Knighten would be the first Bears running back to record a 100+ yard game for the Bears this season. All three of Baylor's touchdowns on the day would come by way of a Knighten run.