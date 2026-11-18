Zion Lanier scored 26 points for Notre Dame in 94-87 win over defending City Section champion Palisades.

Zion Lanier of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame muscles his way to score two of his career-high 26 points in 94-87 win over Palisades. As opening games go in high school basketball, Tuesday night’s matchup between preseason No. 2-ranked Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and No. 12 Palisades produced a game that proved both teams are headed for lots of victories this season.

In the end, Notre Dame, despite playing much of the second half without standout guard NaVorro Bowman held on for a 94-87 victory. The teams combined to have nine players score in double figures and make 26 threes. After consecutive threes by Jack Levey, NaVarro Bowman three. Notre Dame 18, Palisades 16.

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No one is touching Pali in the City Section. Junior guard Zion Lanier, who has been earning rave reviews at Notre Dame practices from coach Matt Sargeant, scored a career-high 26 points.

“I had a meeting before the season with coach,” he said. “I had to adjust to a new role and get out of my shell. ”Bowman had 18 points before leaving the game in the third quarter. His arm was in a sling.

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Ilan Nikolov made four threes in the third quarter and finished with 18 points. Sophomore Nico Mecilli came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points and Josiah Nance had 14 points. Notre Dame made 15 threes. Phil Reed had 15 points in third quarter.

Soph. Notre Dame 69, Palisades 62. Great opening game. Bowman is on bench after some kind of injury.

Palisades, which was down 18 points at halftime, made a determined second-half comeback and left little doubt that it will be an overwhelming favorite to defend its City Section Open Division title. Sophomore guard Phil Reed scored 15 of his 26 points in third quarter. EJ Popola had 20 points, OJ Popola 18 and Jack Levey 17. The Dolphins have aspirations of challenging top Southern Section teams, and Tuesday’s performance sent a clear message they can do it.

They play St. Francis on Saturday.

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“We dug ourselves a hole,” Palisades coach Jeff Bryant said. “We made proper adjustments and fought back in the second half and came up short. That was a shootout. That’s why we schedule these games to see where we’re at.

”Alex Floyd scored 20 points, Nairobi Ebi 17 and Pierce Thompson 15 for the Wolverines, who also received seven assists from Cole Holden. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 73, Palisades 29: Sophomores Alexa Castillo and Elsie Hodge led the Knights. Freshman Cali Bowman scored 12 points in her high school debut. She’s the sister of boys’ star NaVorro Bowman.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.