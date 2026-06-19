Premium Cigars of 2024: Aged Blends, Heritage Brands, and Artistic Tributes

This year's top premium cigars emphasize heritage, craftsmanship, and extended aging. Highlights include Davidoff's 32-year-aged Puro Dominicano, the return of Nat Sherman's Metropolitan, Montecristo's 90th-anniversary Nicaraguan puro, Cohiba's limited Spectre series, and a collaboration between Eladio Díaz and Don Emmanuel. Each offers a unique story and exceptional smoking experience.

The premium cigar market is thriving, with a notable rise in aficionados seeking the finest smokes. This year's top selections highlight brands with deep heritage, meticulous craftsmanship, and an emphasis on patiently aged tobaccos.

Standouts include Davidoff's Puro Dominicano, featuring tobaccos aged up to 32 years, and Don Doroteo's El Vencedor, matured for 21 years post-rolling. Three of the ten recognized cigars are puros-made entirely from tobacco sourced from a single country-each presenting a focused, creative expression rather than mere complexity. These winners tell compelling stories, such as Montecristo's 90th anniversary cigar, Arturo Fuente's tribute to Don Carlos Fuente Sr., and master blender Eladio Díaz's latest creation.

A key highlight is the revival of Nat Sherman's Metropolitan brand. Originally launched in the mid-1990s and produced in the Quesada family factory, the Metropolitan 30 Years is now reintroduced by Ferio Tego. Crafted in the Dominican Republic, this toro features an Ecuadorian Habano wrapper, a Dominican binder, and a filler of Dominican and Nicaraguan tobaccos. It offers a milder profile with sweet Asian spices and a hint of sour cherries, making it an excellent companion for a Campari spritz.

Montecristo, a legendary name dating back to 1935 in Havana, Cuba, now produces its cigars in Nicaragua through partnerships with Plasencia and A.J. Fernandez. Its 90th-anniversary puro utilizes rare tobaccos from four Nicaraguan regions-Estelí, Condega, Ometepe, and Jalapa-resulting in a smooth, nearly veinless wrapper and an ultra-smooth, medium-strength smoke with white pepper and lemongrass notes. The cigar is available in two sizes: a 6 1/8 x 52 perfecto and a 5 1/2 x 56 nacional.

Cohiba's 2024 release, part of the limited Spectre series, marks only the fifth edition since 2018. Its launch was delayed due to the blend's complexity and unique packaging. Crafted by just two of Cohiba's most skilled rollers, this 6 x 52 toro features a seven-year-old Connecticut Habano wrapper, a San Andrés binder, and a filler of San Andrés Vuelta Abajo and special Criollo '98 from the Dominican Republic's Mao region.

Packaged in an individually tubed cylindrical humidor, the cigar delivers musty earth and burnt-rose-petal flavors. An innovative collaboration between Eladio Díaz, who spent over 40 years crafting Davidoff's iconic cigars before founding Tabacalera Díaz Cabrera, and Don Emmanuel, a Brazilian-born certified cigar sommelier, yields the Anunnaki Anu. Inspired by ancient Sumerian mythology, this 6 x 52 toro blends seven distinct tobaccos: a Dominican wrapper, Mexican San Andrés Negro binder, and a five-region Dominican filler.

The result is an elegantly mild smoke rich with toasted nuts, cocoa, coffee, and a touch of mineral spice. From the pioneering León family of the Dominican Republic, this latest offering signals a departure from their usual flavor profile while retaining signature medium-full strength. The name, meaning 'strong sun,' reflects this bold evolution





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