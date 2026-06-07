Premium Bonds Jackpot Winners Average Holding £35,668, Reveals NS&I Data

Official National Savings and Investments (NS&I) figures debunk the myth that Premium Bonds jackpot winners always hold the maximum £50,000. Data shows the average jackpot winner has around £35,668 saved, with many winners holding significantly less. The analysis also finds no advantage for newer or older Bonds, and highlights the slim but real chances of winning big with small investments.

Premium Bonds remain the nation's favorite savings product, with nearly 23 million holders hoping to win the £1 million monthly jackpot. A long-standing myth suggested that Ernie , the computer system used by the Treasury-backed National Savings and Investment s ( NS&I ), favors either those with the maximum £50,000 holding or those with newly purchased Bonds.

However, official figures provided to The Mail on Sunday finally put these rumors to rest, revealing the actual average holdings of jackpot winners and showing that the favored amount is not the maximum. Jackpot winners have an average of £35,668 saved in Premium Bonds, which is almost £15,000 less than the maximum allowed holding. This data covers winners from July 2016 to June 2026.

Savers can invest between £25 and £50,000, and unlike regular savings accounts, they do not receive periodic interest. Instead, each £1 Bond is entered into a monthly prize draw where tax-free prizes range from £25 up to £1 million. While you are never guaranteed a win, the current average return is about 3.3 percent, rising to 3.8 percent from July's draw. That equates to approximately £3.30 in prizes for every £100 held.

Each month, two lucky holders win £1 million, with additional smaller prizes from £100,000 down to £25. Only 38 percent, or 91 out of 240 £1 million winners during the ten-year period, held the maximum £50,000. This means more than three in five jackpot winners had less than the maximum saved. There have even been cases where very small holdings won the top prize.

For example, a winner from Cleveland in North Yorkshire secured the £1 million jackpot in March last year with just £100 saved in Bonds, the smallest winning amount in the past decade, and they had held those Bonds for less than two years. The smallest holding ever to win the jackpot was £17 in July 2004, belonging to someone in Newham, east London.

Although just 6.4 percent of all Premium Bond holders save the maximum £50,000, those maximum savers account for 38 percent of the £1 million winners. Andrew Hagger, a savings expert at MoneyComms, notes: "Simple mathematics mean the larger your holding, the greater your chance of winning but there are no guarantees that you'll win anything. I think most Bond holders appreciate that their chance of winning one of the two monthly £1 million jackpot prizes is quite remote.

" The two most recent millionaires from June's draw, based in Leeds and Cheshire West and Chester, held substantial amounts of £42,426 and £33,800 respectively. The chance of winning the jackpot with only £1 invested is one in 68.4 billion, while with the maximum £50,000 the odds improve to one in 1,369,552. Anna Bowes, savings expert at independent financial planners Private Office, adds: "The chance is less if you haven't got the full amount.

But somebody has got to win it - and two people every month do. This is the real appeal of Premium Bonds.

" Analysis of winning Bonds over the past ten years shows they were purchased an average of just under six years before being selected, proving that neither newer nor older Bonds have a higher likelihood of winning. However, one 2018 jackpot winner with £7,500 had held their Bonds for only 59 days before winning. For £100,000 prizes, the average winner's holding was £39,916, and for £50,000 prizes it was £39,862.

The chance of winning a large prize while keeping your capital is tempting, but experts caution investors to think carefully.

"If you do depend on the interest from your savings, you cannot depend on Premium Bonds," says Bowes. According to a freedom of information request obtained by investment platform AJ Bell, almost two in three Premium Bond holders have never won a prize.

Nevertheless, tax-free prizes offer extra appeal to those who pay tax on savings interest. Bowes explains that to match the equivalent of a 3.8 percent tax-free return, a basic-rate taxpayer would need an account paying 4.75 percent, a higher-rate taxpayer would need 6.33 percent, and an additional-rate taxpayer would need 6.91 percent.

Premium Bonds combine the security of capital with a chance at life-changing sums, but the statistical reality shows that big wins are rare and often come from above-average holdings, though not necessarily the maximum. The appeal lies in that slim possibility that any Bond, regardless of age or holder's total investment, could potentially win





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Premium Bonds Jackpot: Average Winner Holds £35,668, Not Maximum £50,000Official NS&I data reveals the average Premium Bonds jackpot winner holds £35,668, debunking myths that only those with the maximum £50,000 win. Even small holdings like £100 have hit the jackpot. The odds remain extremely low, but the tax-free appeal attracts millions.

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