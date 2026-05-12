Premium Bonds Fighting for Survival Amid Falling Prize Rate and Competitive Savings Market

The rate of the Premium Bonds has dropped significantly to 3.3% which is making it uncompetitive compared to other savings options. The Bank's move to increase interest rates and the current financial year's target adds pressure on NS&I to increase the rate. However, NS&I's cash needs are rising due to previous mismanagement issues affecting Premium Bonds players. Despite the challenges, Barclays is offering a competitive account with a flexible structure that could be appealing to some investors.

Premium Bonds are paying out a dismal prize rate, leading savers to vote with their feet and withdraw substantial sums. Despite a low rate, competition from other savings options is concerning for National Savings and Investments ( NS&I ).

NS&I is facing a significant hike in cash needs this year and plans to increase the rate on its Guaranteed Growth and Income Bonds. The Bank of England's expected increase in interest rates and NS&I's increased savings urgency could result in a rise in the Premium Bond rate in the coming months.

Meanwhile, NS&I is still struggling to attract a significant amount of money from savers. The fiasco at the Treasury-backed bank, with missing bereavement claims for Premium Bonds, has likely added to the outflow.

However, Barclays has stepped up in the fixed-rate battle with an appealing account offering £436 tax-free interest per £10,000. This account offers flexibility, allowing small withdrawals without affecting the interest earned





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Premium Bonds NS&I Interest Rates Savings Options Competition Competition Fiasco Barclays

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