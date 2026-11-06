Premios HEAT Latin Music Awards Debut in Puerto Vallarta; Carlos Rivera Wins Three

Premios HEAT Latin Music Awards made their debut in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with Carlos Rivera taking three awards and Gloria Trevi closing the show.

The HEAT Latin Music Awards, popularly known as Premios HEAT, were held for the first time in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Thursday, Nov. 5. The ceremony brought together a large group of performers, including Gloria Trevi, Olga Tañón, Los Ángeles Azules, Jessi Uribe, Arthur Hanlon, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Piso 21. The event marked the debut of Premios HEAT in the city and drew a wide mix of Latin music stars to the stage.

Premios HEAT Celebrates Multiple Latin Genres

The Premios HEAT gala was staged at the Puerto Vallarta International Convention Center and broadcast live on LosHeat.tv and Jalisco TV. The program covered regional Mexican music, pop, urbano, cumbia, reparto and reggaetón. Artists such as Ha*Ash, Majo Aguilar, Mar Solís, Dayanara, Paola Jara, Pututi & Nesty, Grupo 5 and Corridos Del Rey also joined the lineup.

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One of the most emotional segments was titled 'Los que siempre viven' ('Those Who Live On'). In that segment, various artists sang timeless classics in tribute to late legends including Selena, Vicente Fernández, José José, Paquita la del Barrio, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. The organizers presented the segment as a heartfelt moment for the audience.

Another highlight was a tribute to the career of Puerto Rican merengue icon Olga Tañón, also known as 'La Mujer de Fuego' ('Woman of Fire'). Tañón shared the stage with Mar Solís and Grupo 5, performing 'Contigo o Sin Ti' with Solís and the classic 'Ya Me Cansé' with the band.

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Ha*Ash and Gloria Trevi Lead Live Performances

Gloria Trevi closed the Premios HEAT show with a medley of her greatest hits, and the Mexican-American sister duo Ha*Ash performed its new single 'Antes Que Te Cases' live. The song was originally recorded with Cristian Castro. Trevi was honored this year as Artista Oro (Golden Artist) at the HEAT Latin Music Awards al Estilo Jalisco.

Trevi's closing set included 'Todos Me Miran,' 'Me Lloras,' 'Pelo Suelto' and 'Con Los Ojos Cerrados.' The singer performed with a troupe of dancers, and her set was described in the source as a vibrant, high-energy close to the evening.

Ha*Ash's performance of 'Antes Que Te Cases' showcased the duo's pop sound on the Premios HEAT stage. The source describes the performance as taking pop music to new heights.

Carlos Rivera Leads Premios HEAT Winners

Carlos Rivera was the night's biggest winner at Premios HEAT, taking home three awards. Other notable winners included Karol G, Grupo Firme and Ovy on the Drums.

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The awards ceremony closed HEAT Week, which ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 in the state of Jalisco. The gala coincided with the traditional Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), and the event was organized in collaboration with the government of Jalisco and the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

Premios HEAT also featured a posthumous tribute to great stars of Mexican music. Majo Aguilar honored her grandparents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, with 'Un Puño de Tierra' and 'Cielo Rojo.' Mario Girón remembered José José with 'El Triste,' and Paola Jara performed 'La Llorona,' a classic popularized by Chavela Vargas. Francis sang the Paquita la del Barrio classic 'Rata de Dos Patas.'