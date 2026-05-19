Premier League Team Of The Season: Neville, Carragher Pick Their Favorites

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have picked their Premier League teams of the season, differing on just two players. Both pundits' XIs consisted heavily of Arsenal and Man City stars, with both teams battling it out for the title. Neville called Bruno Fernandes his player of the season while Carragher chose Declan Rice.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have picked their Premier League teams of the season, differing on just two players. They revisited their predictions before a ball was kicked in the 2025-26 campaign.

Neville's crystal ball worked better than Carragher's, leading to discussions on the Premier League team of the season. Both pundits' XIs consisted heavily of Arsenal and Man City stars, with both teams battling it out for the title. Carragher selected Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku, while Neville went for Jurrien Timber and Igor Thiago. Carragher picked Man United captain Bruno Fernandes, while Neville went for Silva.

Neville called Bruno Fernandes his player of the season while Carragher chose Declan Rice





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Premier League Team Of The Season Gary Neville Jamie Carragher Wilfried Zaha Hakan Calhanoglu

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