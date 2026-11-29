Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby as key team news drops. Check starting lineups, injury updates, and stakes for the weekend's Premier League matches.

The upcoming Premier League Sunday features a highly anticipated Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, marking the start of a busy fixture list for English football fans. The match is scheduled to begin at 12pm from the Hill Dickinson Stadium, offering an early kickoff that sets the tone for a day packed with six total games across the league.

Liverpool Team News and Starting Lineup

Key team news from Liverpool reveals that Rio Ngumoha has been selected to start the match, highlighting significant changes to the attacking lineup. The club has made a strategic decision to bench Ronald Araujo, despite his recent strong performances at right back, opting instead to deploy Jeremie Frimpong who has returned to full fitness.

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Victor Munoz has also been placed on the bench following what appeared to be a severe injury sustained during midweek play, which serves as a positive update for the squad's depth. The starting attack features a dynamic combination of players, with Rio Ngumoha and Bradley Barcola positioned on the flanks.

Supporting the wingers in the central attacking areas are in-form talents Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, who will be tasked with creating scoring opportunities against the Everton defense. This configuration signals a clear offensive intent from the management team ahead of the high-stakes derby clash.

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Everton Squad Updates and Grealish Return

Everton manager David Moyes has announced his starting eleven for the derby, featuring several notable changes due to suspensions and recent disciplinary issues. Captain James Tarkowski is absent from the lineup after being sent off on Monday, forcing Moyes to adjust his defensive strategy for the match.

Michael Keane steps in to replace Tarkowski, bringing valuable experience to the center of the defense. In the forward line, Thierno Barry is expected to lead the attack, but the most significant headline is the inclusion of Jack Grealish in the starting squad.

Grealish makes his first appearance since facing a club-imposed ban for missing training sessions, a move that has drawn considerable media attention. His return to the pitch represents a major moment for both the player and the club as they prepare for this critical encounter.

League Standings and Weekend Context

The implications of today's matches extend beyond the derby, with the broader Premier League table undergoing potential shifts. If Crystal Palace defeat Hull later in the day, Manchester United will drop to the bottom of the Premier League standings, adding drama to the weekend's schedule.

Liverpool holds the opportunity to move into at least second place temporarily if they secure a victory, while Everton can climb to seventh position with a win. These positioning battles highlight the intense competition within the upper and middle tiers of the league table.

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The day's action follows four completed matches this weekend, which have seen Chelsea suffer another loss, Leeds United secure a win, Aston Villa draw, and Manchester United face setbacks. The cumulative results have intensified the pressure on several clubs as they navigate the critical phase of the season.

Upcoming Fixtures and Future Stakes

As the Merseyside derby kicks off the day's action, the schedule continues with five additional matches, culminating in a blockbuster fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City. This final game promises to be a significant event, potentially influencing the title race narrative.

Arsenal currently sits clear at the top of the table, but today's results could impact their margin of advantage. The team's strong form has set a high standard, yet the performances of their direct rivals will determine whether the title race remains wide open or becomes a formality.

Football fans are advised to stay engaged with the live coverage throughout the day to track the evolving standings and match outcomes. The combination of high-stakes derbies, returning players, and league-position implications makes this a pivotal day in the Premier League calendar.