Two of the club’s partners have threatened to sue the Premier League’s board directors.

Manchester City do not stand fully alone in the battle with the Premier League over potential legal action brought by two of the club’s main sponsors.

But only because Nottingham Forest objected on “procedural grounds” to a proposal that will compel all 20 clubs to cover the cost of legal expenses for the Premier League’s five board directors if they are sued by two City sponsors over the ongoing case involving the club’s breach of financial regulations.reported that as the reason Forest’s stance on the motion that will financially protect CEO Richard Masters and the four other board directors, passed on Thursday, is “not due to any support for City” in the overall case. The other 18 clubs all voted in favor.

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It means that in the event Etihad Airways and Etisalat sue, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest would foot the legal bill for the Premier League’s directors—winCity were found guilty of almost all of the 115 charges against them for breaching financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, after the independent commission appointed to preside over the case found the use of “sham contracts with a number of its commercial partners, as well as relying on ‘sham’ agreements with others, to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce its costs. ”Etihad branding has featured on Man City jerseys for 18 seasons and counting.

| Matt McNulty/Getty Images Etihad is one of two flag carrier airlines for the United Arab Emirates, and City’s principal jersey sponsor since 2009 and stadium naming rights partner since 2011. It alleged in October a “lack of clarity and transparency, together with the selective disclosure of information” has “created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the published decision. ”must take responsibility for the consequences of the way in which these findings have been presented.

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Etihad will seek the relevant legal counsel on the options and recourse available to protect its interests. ” Etisalat, majority owned by the investment arm of the UAE government, is a telecoms provider in the Gulf nation and across wider areas in Asia and Africa, first partnered within 2009. Etihad was founded by Mansour’s late brother Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is still under the control of an investment group owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

Both companies have indirect links to City owner Sheikh Mansour, who is vice-president of UAE and deputy prime minister of Abu Dhabi, and younger brother of the last two UAE presidents. Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off.

With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.