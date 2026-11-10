Premier League Season Ten Games In: Arsenal Defence Real, Forest Fake

Analysis of the Premier League ten-game mark reveals Arsenal's defence is real while Nottingham Forest's survival is fake, and Tottenham's resurgence is not yet real.

After ten completed games of the Premier League season and another international break, the landscape of English football presents a bewildering array of contradictions. Michael Carrick heads off for a couple of weeks with Manchester United still in the bottom three, struggling to find consistency under new management. Meanwhile, Brighton perch second in the Premier League behind Arsenal, who are threatening to run away with it in the top spot.

Tottenham are only a point outside the top half, which is enough on its own to make you squint and rub your eyes. That reality seems hard to accept given their recent history, but we are more than a quarter of the way through now. This timeframe is enough for patterns to emerge and directions of travel to settle, yet also not long enough for us to be entirely sure who is still benefitting from an early hot streak or suffering from unfair misfortune.

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Arsenal Defence Is Real Title Contender

Sir Alex Ferguson was wrong when he declared that attack wins games but defence wins titles. Over the 31 completed 20-team Premier League seasons, fewer than half of them were won by the team that conceded the fewest goals. More than two thirds of them, however, were won by the side that scored the most. Sometimes, as was often the case during the Pep Guardiola era, teams can be the best at both.

Of the 15 times since 1995-96 that the best defence triumphed, they were also the most prolific attack on nine occasions. Arsenal's goals, xG, shots and shots on target are all at their lowest per game since Mikel Arteta's first season in charge. But thanks to their defence, they are five points clear at the top and proving that the best defence can still win you a title on its own.

Their title win last season was only the sixth time in the previous 30 years that the best defence alone was crowned champions. They are doing it again this season, five points clear and proving that the best defence can still win you a title on its own. And it's a good job, too, because while their defence is as rock-solid as ever, their attack is getting worse. Last season, the Gunners ranked second for goals but fourth for expected goals (xG) and shots.

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This term, they are sixth for goals, fifth for xG and 10th for shots. Their goals, xG, shots and shots on target are all at their lowest per game since Arteta's first season in charge. Their win over Hull was their fourth 1-0 victory of the campaign. Not that Arteta will care. His defence means they still have the best xG difference in the division and it's going to win him another league title.

Nottingham Forest Survival Stats Are Fake

That euphoric 3-1 victory over Manchester City was coming. There had been a fair amount of noise building around Oliver Glasner's start to life on the Trent as Nottingham Forest went into the weekend second from bottom in the Premier League. One defeat in nine. Was it Glasner's new system taking time to bed in like it did at Crystal Palace? How quickly would 'Mr Marinakis' lose his patience this time around and fire another head coach?

This time last year, Forest were already on to their third manager of the season. Patience, for once, will reap its rewards. Forest didn't deserve to be 19th. They have the fifth-best expected goal difference in the division. When you dig into the numbers, Forest have the best defence of any team not named Arsenal. Fewest shots faced, second-fewest shots on target faced after the Gunners, second lowest xG conceded after, yep, Arsenal.

They have made the fewest errors leading to shots all season with just two. Bournemouth are next on five. Their problem is they, somehow, have not been able to score. Only Sunderland - another side doing worse than their expected numbers would suggest - have underperformed their xG in front of goal more than Forest. I was at Crystal Palace for Glasner's return to Selhurst Park and, quite simply, Forest should have been 4-0 up by half-time.

Their need for a striker has long been obvious and if Liam Delap's brace against City can spark some confidence and form, they might have the striker they need to start climbing up the table and, who knows, into European contention. Nottingham Forest will hope Liam Delap's brilliant brace against Manchester City is the start of them getting past their woes in front of goal. They have the lowest shot conversion rate of any side in the league at just 5.5 per cent. That's unsustainably low.

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Tottenham Resurgence Is Fake News Story

Listen to Jamie O'Hara on talkSPORT after a run of three wins on the trot, and he might have you believing that Spurs are back. They are not back. The narrative that Tottenham Hotspur has returned to elite status is entirely fake. Despite being only a point outside the top half, the team remains inconsistent and far from a guaranteed top-four finish.

The perception of a strong resurgence is misleading when viewed against the broader statistical trends. While three consecutive wins create a temporary illusion of stability, the underlying performance metrics do not support a claim that the club is truly back among the champions. Fans and pundits alike must look past the immediate results.

The data suggests that their position is fragile and susceptible to the same misfortune that affects other mid-table sides. Until the pattern holds over a longer period, the claim that Tottenham is a genuine title or top-four contender remains unsubstantiated. The current standing is more a result of short-term luck than long-term structural superiority.

League Table Reality Versus Expectation

Who is where they belong? What can we believe? Daily Mail Sport digs into the numbers to figure out what's real and what is fake about this Premier League season so far. The current table is a mix of genuine strength, like Arsenal's defence, and unsustainable luck, like Nottingham Forest's goal drought. Manchester United's struggles in the bottom three remain a stark contrast to Brighton's impressive second-place standing.

As the season progresses, the gap between expectation and reality will likely widen. Teams relying on low shot conversion rates or defensive luck alone will eventually face regression to the mean. Only those with balanced attacks and solid foundations, like Arsenal, are positioned for sustained success. The international break offers a crucial pause to assess these divergent trajectories.

The coming weeks will test whether Forest can convert chances and whether Tottenham can maintain their current form. For now, the statistics clearly indicate that not all success is created equal. Some teams are performing above their expected metrics, while others are hiding behind robust defensive structures. Understanding this distinction is key to predicting the final league table.