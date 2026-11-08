Premier League Scores: Gomez, Evanilson Lead Early Goals

Brighton and Bournemouth take early leads in the 2pm kickoff as Diego Gomez and Evanilson score. Watch for key injuries and tactical battles in all four matches.

Four Premier League fixtures kicked off simultaneously at 2pm, featuring intense early action across the country. Brighton secured the first goal of the round through Diego Gomez, who fired a thunderbolt past Alisson Becker in the 15th minute to give the Seagulls a 1-0 lead over Brentford.

Early Goals Shake Up 2pm Fixtures

Bournemouth also struck early against Ipswich Town, with Evanilson converting a mistake by goalkeeper Christian Walton to make it 0-1 in the fifth minute. This goal highlights the fragile defensive starts for Ipswich, who have now conceded six goals in the first fifteen minutes of their matches, marking the highest such total in the league.

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Liverpool began their match against Crystal Palace with high intensity, as Alexis Mac Allister tested Shay Given just nineteen seconds after the whistle. Despite Szoboszlai creating several chances, including a powerful half-volley saved by Henderson and a header from Mac Allister that went wide, the Reds remained scoreless at the interval.

Injuries Impact Sunderland Midfield

A significant blow arrived for Sunderland when Granit Xhaka sustained an injury within three minutes of the start. The Hungarian midfielder, whom Chelsea previously attempted to sign from the club before Jordan Henderson arrived, was forced off and replaced by Jules Ahoka just two minutes into the contest.

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Chelsea faced immediate pressure from the home side, with Sunderland implementing an aggressive high press that troubled the visiting players. The loud support from the Sunderland fans intensified as their team forced errors, creating a difficult environment for the London-based squad to dictate play.

Tactical Battles Define Early Minutes

Bournemouth demonstrated their ability to force defensive errors, drawing parallels to a previous win against Leeds United where they similarly pressured goalkeeper James Trafford. The Cherries press disrupted Ipswich, leading to the turnover that allowed Evanilson to tap the ball into an empty net.

Crystal Palace adopted a physical approach in the first ten minutes, with Moussa Diaki showing off the ball during a free-kick routine. The home side cleared the danger after Kylian Mbappe and Alexander Isak failed to control the cross, keeping the score at 0-0 despite Liverpool's sustained possession.

Key Players and Future Stakes

Ipswich Town relies heavily on Julio Enciso for their survival hopes, with the Paraguayan playmaker needing to replicate his recent form against Nottingham Forest and Hull City. A goal in this match would make him the first Ipswich player to score in three consecutive home Premier League games since Marcus Bent in 2002.

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As the afternoon progresses, the focus shifts to the 4:30pm fixture where Manchester United hosts Aston Villa. The early results set a high bar for performance, with Brighton and Bournemouth already proving their attacking threat in these crucial opening rounds of the season.