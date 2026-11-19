The Premier League's Key Match Incidents panel ruled six incorrect refereeing decisions occurred in the latest round of matches, including penalty errors involving Arsenal, Everton, and Liverpool.

The Premier League has officially confirmed that referees made six incorrect decisions during the most recent round of matches, marking the worst performance for match officials in the current season. The Key Match Incidents panel, a specialized group tasked with reviewing significant calls, unanimously identified errors in matches involving Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Bournemouth.

Offside Law Penalty Error Arsenal Hull

Arsenal match official Farai Hallam was ruled incorrect for failing to award Kai Havertz a penalty during the victory over Hull City. The panel determined that Havertz was dragged down inside the area, and despite being in an offside position, he had not interfered with play at that moment. The laws of the game state that if a foul occurs before an offside offence is committed, a penalty must be awarded. Havertz neither played the ball nor interfered with an opponent, meaning the offside position did not negate the penalty award. The panel emphasized that the chronology of events required the spot-kick to be given.

Also read Premier League Fear ‘Multi-Million Lawsuit’ Amid Backlash From Man City Sponsors

Controversial Handball and Hair Pulling Calls

Everton faced scrutiny after their 1-0 defeat to Coventry City, where the Key Match Incidents panel ruled that James Tarkowski should have been booked for pulling Caleb Yirenkyi's hair while the score was 0-0. Under current guidelines, this incident warrants a penalty and a caution, whereas last season it would likely have resulted in a straight red card for excessive force. Additionally, the panel ruled that Everton's opening goal, scored by Thierno Barry, should not have stood. Three panelists concluded that the ball accidentally struck Barry's hand before entering the net, and the balance of probability suggested the goal was disallowed.

Penalty Disputes Liverpool Crystal Palace

In the 92nd minute of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, a penalty was awarded to the visitors after Milos Kerkez and Dario Osario clashed heads in the penalty area. The Key Match Incidents panel unanimously agreed this was a natural coming together and that the penalty was wrongly awarded. However, the decision by the Video Assistant Referee to not intervene was upheld because the incident did not constitute a clear and obvious error. This marks the second consecutive week where a penalty decision went against Liverpool, following a wrongful denial of a spot-kick for Alexander Isak against Arsenal the previous week.

Advertisement

Ipswich Bournemouth Late Game Errors

Bournemouth secured a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town, but the match was marred by two incorrect decisions identified by the review panel. The first error involved a penalty awarded to Ipswich after Abdoul Ouattara tumbled over Lewis Cook. The panel determined that Ouattara stepped across Cook rather than being fouled, meaning the spot-kick was wrongly given. The second error concerned Marcus Tavernier, who should have received a second yellow card for time-wasting in the 96th minute. The panel voted three-to-two in favor of a booking, noting that while Tavernier delayed the restart, the margin was close. The referee did, however, receive praise for asking the monitor to review the incident, even though he maintained his original on-field decision.

Tottenham Complaints Injury Challenge

Tottenham Hotspur formally complained to Pro Ref regarding a heavy challenge by Crystal Palace's Jayden Bogle on Mathys Tel. The incident, which resulted in Tel being substituted with an ankle injury, drew comparisons to a red card issued to Jean-Philippe Mateta for a similar offense the previous week. The Key Match Incidents panel was divided on the matter, with two of the five panellists believing the challenge merited a red card. However, the majority concluded that the tackle lacked the speed, force, or intensity required to be classified as serious foul play. The panel, which includes representatives from the Premier League and Pro Ref alongside former managers and players, meets after every round to evaluate such significant refereeing actions.