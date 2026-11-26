Premier League and Pro Ref are furious after the FA overturned Leny Yoro's red card for foul on Alexander Isak. Here is the full conflict between officials and Manchester United.

Senior Premier League officials are expressing shock and fury after the Football Association overturned a red card issued to Manchester United defender Leny Yoro during the match against Liverpool at Anfield. The Independent Football Association Regulatory Commission rescinded the one-match ban on Tuesday, despite the Premier League's own Key Match Incidents panel unanimously supporting the initial dismissal by referee Sam Barrott.

FA Commission Overturns Leny Yoro Red Card

The Football Association regulatory commission, composed of three former professional players, voted to cancel the suspension for Yoro following an appeal lodged by Manchester United after their 4-0 defeat on Sunday. This defeat marked the first game in charge for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side faced immediate scrutiny over officiating decisions.

Also read Manchester United Leny Yoro Ban Lifted After FA Appeal Success

Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute for bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak, who was running clear on goal. The original judgment by referee Sam Barrott determined that the Manchester United defender had denied Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity by making contact with the ball before the goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, could reach it.

Key Match Incidents Panel Backs Referee Decision

Contradicting the FA's ruling, the Premier League's Key Match Incidents panel returned a unanimous 5-0 verdict supporting Sam Barrott's decision to issue the red card. The panel also confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was correct in not intervening to overturn the on-field call during the live broadcast.

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These detailed findings from the independent panel are scheduled for public release next Wednesday, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute. The Premier League and the independent refereeing body Pro Ref continue to stand firmly behind the original disciplinary action taken against the French defender.

Howard Webb Defends Referee Judgment

Howard Webb, the chief executive of Pro Ref, publicly backed Sam Barrott, stating that the red card was a valid call made on the field. He explained that the role of VAR is to determine if a decision was clearly and obviously incorrect, and the technology concluded that Barrott's judgment was sound.

Webb argued that while some might argue goalkeeper Senne Lammens could have reached the ball first, it was not clear that the referee was wrong. He noted that Isak was moving quickly toward the ball, making the defensive foul a serious offense that warranted the sending-off under current rules.

Manchester United Disputes Process and Evidence

Manchester United sources have branded the FA's interpretation as totally wrong, claiming it constitutes a procedural error that fails to properly interpret the rules of the game. The club argues that the decision should not be viewed as merely subjective but can be objectively proven using specific data metrics within minutes.

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United officials believe that advanced data analysis proves Isak could not have reached the ball before Senne Lammens, even at top speed. They contend that the VAR audio indicates there was no meaningful consideration given to challenging Sam Barrott's initial decision, suggesting a failure in the review process.

Leny Yoro Returns to Squad for Brentford Match

As a result of the overturned ban, Leny Yoro is now free to play in Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. The club has announced it will take its fight to the Premier League leadership, demanding answers regarding how the regulatory commission reached a conclusion that directly contradicts the independent panel's unanimous support for the referee.

Referee Sam Barrott and his on-field officiating team from Sunday are reportedly angry at the overturn, feeling their professional judgment was disregarded without sufficient cause. The conflict highlights a deepening rift between the club's hierarchy and the league's refereeing oversight bodies.