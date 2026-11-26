The Premier League is in dispute with the FA after Leny Yoro's red card at Liverpool was overturned, sparking anger among league officials and referee bodies.

The Premier League has entered into a formal dispute with the Football Association after a regulatory commission overturned Manchester United defender Leny Yoro's red card received during a match against Liverpool. This decision directly contradicts the unanimous backing of the dismissal by the competition's own independent Key Match Incidents panel, causing significant friction between the governing bodies. Daily Mail Sport reports that Premier League officials are described as shocked and furious by the outcome, which allows Yoro to remain available for selection despite the initial sending-off.

Key Match Incidents Panel Supports Referee

The Premier League's Key Match Incidents panel, responsible for reviewing critical on-field events, returned a decisive 5-0 verdict in support of referee Sam Barrott's original call. This panel also upheld the decision made by the Video Assistant Referee not to intervene and overturn the dismissal. These findings are scheduled to be released publicly next Wednesday, further highlighting the divergence between the league's internal review process and the subsequent action taken by the FA.

Also read Why Man Utd Winning Leny Yoro Red Card Appeal Is Bittersweet

FA Commission Rescinds One-Match Ban

On Tuesday, an independent FA regulatory commission, composed of three former professional players, officially rescinded Yoro's one-match suspension. The commission determined that the foul, which occurred in the eighth minute when Yoro brought down Alexander Isak, did not constitute a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Consequently, Yoro is free to play in Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Dispute Over Obvious Goalscoring Opportunity

Manchester United contested the referee's assessment that Isak would reach the ball before goalkeeper Senne Lammens, noting that the striker had taken a heavy touch during the breakaway. United sources argue that data proves Isak could not have reached the ball first, even at top speed, and that the VAR audio indicates no meaningful consideration was given to challenging Barrott's decision. They characterize the FA's interpretation as a process error that fails to adhere to objective rule interpretations.

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Howard Webb Backs Refereeing Standards

Pro Ref chief Howard Webb has publicly supported the original decision, stating that it was the referee's call made on the field and that the VAR correctly identified it as not clearly and obviously incorrect. Webb noted that while alternative views exist regarding the goalkeeper's potential interception, the decision was not clearly wrong. Top-flight officials are now demanding answers regarding the overturn, with Pro Ref standing firmly by its referees and their on-field judgment.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Battle

Manchester United have branded the FA's interpretation as totally wrong and are preparing to take their fight to the Premier League regarding the handling of the appeal. The club disputes that the incident was merely subjective and insists on objective evidence to support the red card. As the dispute escalates, both the Premier League and Pro Ref have declined to comment further, leaving Yoro eligible for the Brentford match while the broader controversy regardingVAR protocols and disciplinary procedures continues.