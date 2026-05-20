Premier Inn Accused of 'Ripping Off' Fans During London Music Events

The budget hotel chain is facing severe backlash after fans travelling to Wembley and London Stadium discovered astronomical room rates - with some prices skyrocketing by nearly 678 per cent.

Premier Inn has been accused of 'ripping off' guests during headline London music events - as room prices at key locations jump drastically to nearly £350 a night.

The budget hotel chain is facing severe backlash after fans travelling to Wembley and London Stadium discovered astronomical room rates - with some prices skyrocketing by nearly 678 per cent. On the weekend of 26th-27th June, Harry Styles will be performing his highly-anticipated 'Together, Together' tour at Wembley Stadium, while Take That bring their iconic 'The Circus Live' tour to the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park





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