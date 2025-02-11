Premarket Movers: Coca-Cola Soars, Fluence Energy Plummets

Several companies saw their stock prices fluctuate in premarket trading on the heels of their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Coca-Cola rallied 3% after exceeding earnings and revenue expectations, while Fluence Energy plunged 41% following a larger-than-anticipated loss. Other notable movers included DuPont de Nemours, AutoNation, Shopify, Lattice Semiconductor, Astera Labs, Coty, CoreCivic, Steel Dynamics, Compass, Snap, and First Solar.

A number of companies saw their shares move in premarket trading following the release of their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Coca-Cola gained 3% after exceeding Wall Street expectations for both earnings and revenue. The company reported adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $11.54 billion, while analysts had forecast 52 cents per share and $10.68 billion in revenue. DuPont de Nemours also saw its shares jump 5% after its fourth-quarter results topped expectations.

The chemical company posted adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion, surpassing the 98 cents per share and $3.07 billion in revenue that analysts had predicted. Other companies reporting better-than-expected results included AutoNation, which gained about 1%, and Shopify, which saw its stock drop 3% despite exceeding revenue estimates.However, some companies saw their shares decline after reporting mixed results. Fluence Energy plunged 41% after reporting a larger-than-expected loss for its first fiscal quarter. The company said it lost 32 cents per share, compared to the anticipated drop of 19 cents per share. Revenue also came in below expectations at $186.8 million, significantly lower than the consensus forecast of $362.5 million. Lattice Semiconductor saw its shares surge 14% after revenue surpassed Wall Street predictions, while Astera Labs dipped 4.2% despite exceeding earnings estimates. Coty slipped 2.5% after missing earnings and revenue targets for its second fiscal quarter. CoreCivic retreated 5% as its full-year earnings guidance fell short of expectations. Steel Dynamics rose 2% after KeyBanc upgraded the company, citing the positive impact of President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. Compass popped 4.5% following an upgrade from UBS, while Snap pulled back 1.8% after Guggenheim downgraded its rating. First Solar saw its stock rise nearly 2% after Mizuho upgraded the company, citing an improved outlook for sales post-2026.





