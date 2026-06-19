Preliminary Iran-US Deal Reopens Strait of Hormuz, but Shipping Industry Cautious Over Safety and Toll Uncertainties

A preliminary agreement between the Trump administration and Iran has theoretically reopened the vital Strait of Hormuz, yet the shipping industry remains hesitant. Shipowners cite voLatile security, unclear safe routes, potential future tolls, and insurance voids as major barriers to resuming normal transit through the waterway,which handles 20% of global oil demand.

The Trump administration has reached a preliminary agreement with Iran to end the war in the Middle East, but the shipping industry remains hesitant about prospects for transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which has been mostly closed since the conflict began in late February.

Despite the signing of a ceasefire agreement, the security situation for shipping remains volatile, according to Jakob Larsen, chief safety and security officer at the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO),which represents shipowners worldwide. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil trade; before the war, nearly 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products passed through daily, accounting for approximately 20% of global oil consumption.

While the preliminary agreement signed earlier this week theoretically reopens the strait, several practical obstacles are preventing vessels from transiting freely. One major concern is the possibility of tolls imposed by Iran. Tehran has stated that ships may transit toll-free during the 60-day negotiation period outlined in the memorandum of understanding with the United States.

However, Iran intends to hold talks with Oman and Persian Gulf states on the long-term administration of the waterway after that period, creating uncertainty over future costs. More immediately, Irans Persian Gulf Strait Authority has announced conditions for transit: vessels must possess valid insurance. That coverage is currently provided free of charge, but fees could be introduced after the 60-day window closes. additionally, Iran has mandated that ships follow a specific route along Oman's coaSt.

Complicating matters further, reports emerged on Friday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a radio broadcast announcing the re-closure of the strait,citing renewed fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The broadcast warned that the strait would remain shut untill Israel withdraws from Lebanon and the U.S. naval presence is removed from the Persian Gulf. These conflicting signals have intensified industry caution. Larsen emphasized that shipowners need reassurance that transiting is not only permitted but safe.

Many insurers currently consider war risk policies void if vessels enter the strait, deterring even well-regulated companies from attempting passage. According to some reports, at least 20 oil tankers have crossed since the waterway reopened, and tanker traffic on Thursday reached its highest level since June 2.

Nevertheless, BIMCO continues to advise extreme caution.

"Due to the risk of congestion and navigational incidents in the inshore traffic zones, we still consider it risky for ships to commence transits at this point," Larsen noted, urging thorough risk assessments and prioritizing seafarer safety. The preliminary agreement, he noted, lacks sufficient detail on safe routes, traffic management measures, and the sequencing of ship departures-critical information needed to restore confidence in the passage





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Industry Iran Trump Administration Oil Tankers War Risk Insurance BIMCO Maritime Security Middle East Conflict Tolls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iran Reach Interim Agreement to Halt War and Open Strait of HormuzThe United States and Iran have reached an interim agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement includes 14 points that outline a high-level understanding between the two countries.

Read more »

Trump and Iran's President Sign Peace Deal to End War and Reopen Strait of HormuzDonald Trump and Iran's President have signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war, immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift sanctions, though Iran's nuclear program remains under negotiation for up to 60 days.

Read more »

Trump and Iran Sign Peace Deal to End War and Reopen Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump and the President of Iran have signed a peace deal aiming to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement includes a plan for Iran's reconstruction and the US terminating all types of sanctions on Tehran. However, the issue of Iran's nuclear programme remains under negotiation for a further 60-day period.

Read more »

Trump and Iran Presidents Sign Secret Peace Deal to Reopen Strait of HormuzDonald Trump and Iran's president signed a confidential memorandum of understanding that ends hostilities, lifts sanctions and aims to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The 14‑point agreement includes a 60‑day nuclear negotiations window, a $300 billion reconstruction plan and a full US sanctions lift, but critics warn it leaves Iran's nuclear ambitions unchecked.

Read more »