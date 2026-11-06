Prehistoric petroglyph panels damaged in two vandalism incidents near Moab

Law enforcement announced they are searching who people inlvoved with carving names into prehistoric petroglyphpanels in the Moab area.

BLM law enforcement was seeking information about people who carved names into or near prehistoric petroglyph panels in the Moab area. BLM law enforcement was seeking information about people who carved names into or near prehistoric petroglyph panels in the Moab area.

The Bureau of Land Management Utah said it was investigating two incidents. One happened along Highway 279, and the other occurred near Hell’s Revenge. In a social media post, BLM Utah said the panels are protected under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

Also read Stunning collection of prehistoric engravings found in Spanish cave

“Vandalism or unauthorized disturbance of archaeological resources is a serious federal offense and can result in significant fines, imprisonment, and/or exclusion from public lands,” the agency said. BLM Utah said the cultural resources cannot be restored to their original condition once damaged. The agency asked anyone with information to contact Moab BLM Law Enforcement at 435-259-2131.

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