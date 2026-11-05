Prehistoric Art Discovered in Cova de la Font Major Cave Catalonia

Archaeologists uncover 19000-year-old engravings in a Catalan cave. The find challenges previous beliefs about regional rock art availability and visibility.

Archaeologists have identified a significant collection of prehistoric engravings within the Cova de la Font Major cave in Catalonia, challenging long-held assumptions about the region's artistic history. The discovery reveals that north-eastern Iberia possesses first-rate Paleolithic rock art sites, contrary to previous expert consensus. This finding fundamentally shifts the understanding of early human cultural expression in this specific geographic area.

The Discovery Process and Initial Findings

The breakthrough occurred when Josep Maria Vergès, an archaeologist at the Catalan Institute of Human Palaeoecology and Social Evolution, investigated an opening in the cave. He had been alerted by a researcher regarding tourists wearing wetsuits who were participating in an adventure route. Upon entering a small side cave, Vergès initially observed modern names and dates engraved by visitors since 1957. However, upon removing his helmet and shining his headlamp at different angles, he noticed older, vertical lines on the walls.

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What began as a check on modern graffiti quickly transformed into a major archaeological revelation. Vergès realized that the small cave contained an entire gallery of Paleolithic art. The sheer volume of the artwork was immediately apparent. The team formally investigated the engravings and identified a massive assemblage of 280 distinct motifs on the cave walls and ceilings.

Composition of the Engraved Assemblage

The detailed inventory of the cave art includes 55 animal figures representing horses, deer, and bovids. In addition to the fauna, the researchers cataloged 40 parallel lines and various other geometric shapes. The bear engraving is particularly notable for its anatomical accuracy, with tracing denoting specific details such as ears facing front and a slightly agape mouth.

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Stylistic analysis confirmed the prehistoric origin of the work. To ensure authenticity, the team analyzed the physical traits of the engravings and compared their chemical composition. They verified that the marks were not modern forgeries. The stylistic consistency matched other known Paleolithic works, providing strong evidence of their ancient origin.

Dating and Scientific Validation

Determining the precise age of the engravings required a multi-step scientific approach. The team narrowed the age of the art to at least 19000 years old. This timeline places the creation firmly within the Upper Paleolithic period, during the last glacial period. Radiocarbon dating was performed to collect additional data about the timing of human occupation at the site.

The researchers referenced other well-dated art assemblages to gauge the age based on technical, stylistic, and thematic features. Míriam Salas-Altès, also from the IPHES, documented and studied these engravings extensively. The combination of chemical analysis and radiocarbon data provides a robust framework for understanding the timeline of this artistic burst.

Reasons for Historical Oversight

The fact that these engravings remained unnoticed by tourists and guides for decades is attributed to specific visual and psychological factors. The drawings are significantly less visible under frontal lighting, which is how guides and visitors typically view the walls using headlamps. Modern graffiti also tends to pop out more to casual observers than the subtle ancient marks.

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Josep Maria Vergès and Míriam Salas-Altès noted that the human brain filters and structures visual information in ways that can cause people to miss obvious details. One experienced guide had visited the gallery hundreds of times without noticing the horse engraving. Once her attention was drawn to it, the mark became impossible to overlook, highlighting the power of cognitive filtering in visual perception.

Future Research and Regional Implications

This discovery suggests that many other Paleolithic sites may remain hidden due to sediment deposits or lighting conditions. The team aims to further refine the dating of the assemblage and explore blocked entrances for additional galleries. The latest discovery was also sealed by sediments until 1853, indicating that physical barriers likely protected the art from earlier detection.

The finding has significant implications for the study of European prehistory. It proves that north-eastern Iberia holds first-rate rock art sites that were previously overlooked. Future excavations may reveal even more lost Paleolithic art. The Cova de la Font Major now stands as a critical site for understanding the depth and complexity of prehistoric human culture in the region.