Pregnant women flee Sudan to Central African Republic, face added health risks

Pregnant women fleeing Sudan to the Central African Republic face added health risks, with women there being 40 times more likely to die in childbirth than in the U.S. A nurse gives painkillers to patient Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was delivered stillborn the previous day, at the Birao District Hospital in the Central African Republic. Women wait for their pre-natal consultations in the Birao District Hospital in Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026. A woman has her first pre-natal consultation with nurse Delphine Zanabe at the Birao District Hospital in the Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026. A woman holds her baby outside the registration center for new refugees on the outskirts of the Korsi Refugee Camp in Birao, Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Pregnant women face added health risks when they flee Sudan to the Central African Republic , where women are 40 times more likely to die in childbirth than in the U.S. A nurse gives painkillers to patient Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was delivered stillborn the previous day, at the Birao District Hospital in the Central African Republic .

Women wait for their pre-natal consultations in the Birao District Hospital in Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026. A woman has her first pre-natal consultation with nurse Delphine Zanabe at the Birao District Hospital in the Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026. A woman holds her baby outside the registration center for new refugees on the outskirts of the Korsi Refugee Camp in Birao, Central African Republic, Thursday, March 26, 2026





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Pregnant Women Central African Republic Health Risks Delivery Room Pre-Natal Consultations Refugees

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