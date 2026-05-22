Pregnant woman battles with restless legs syndrome

A woman shares her experience of experiencing restless legs syndrome during pregnancy and how it affects her sleep and mood.

It's four o'clock in the morning and I've been walking in a tight circle in my bedroom, on-and-off, for three hours. The feeling I'm battling is hard to describe: an uncomfortable, shuddering, electric almost-pain that is shooting through my legs.

Not long ago I was going up and down the stairs, which proved most relieving for my calves. Before this I was doing yoga poses. Even though my body is driving me on, I'm so tired I can barely open my eyes. When things calm down, I return to bed for a few seconds until the feeling starts again.

And the only way to relieve it is to move. I throw off the duvet, step out of bed, and begin again





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Restless Legs Syndrome Pregnant Disorder Overwhelming Urge Move Legs Uncomfortable Sensation

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