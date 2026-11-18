KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

The badges of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are seen as they patrol the halls of immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building on May 12, 2026 in New York City.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were captured on video allegedly pepper-spraying and detaining a pregnant U.S. citizen during a protest outside a California jail. Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, 23, was at the protest outside the Stanislaus County jail in Modesto on Sunday, attorney Patrick Kolasinski.

Also read Salt Lake City slips in last-minute proposal to temporarily ban data centers

He said the incident began when ICE stopped a vehicle driven by Andrade’s sister-in-law, also a U.S. citizen, “because she was giving a ride to a stranger,” and entered the vehicle without a warrant.that Andrade and other community members were protesting when agents arrived to arrest someone who had just been released from the jail.

“We kind of bumped into each other, and then he was like, ‘She hit me,’” Andrade said of an ICE agent at a news conference, according to the Chronicle. “They threw me to the ground, they Maced me, and then they handcuffed me. When they threw me to the ground, that’s when I hit my stomach area pretty hard. ”appeared to show agents grabbing Andrade as someone nearby yelled that she was pregnant.

Advertisement

Agents then pushed her to the ground and handcuffed her.

“Today, ICE pepper-sprayed, tackled, and detained a pregnant U.S. Citizen on Stanislaus County property, denied her legal and medical assistance for hours, until paramedics were called by her family, and then continued to deny her access to her family and lawyer for hours longer,” Kolasinski wrote. The Chronicle reported that Andrade, who has diabetes, was taken to an ICE field office in Stockton. Her sister called an ambulance, which took Andrade to a hospital while two ICE agents accompanied her.

“She was ultimately released, has been reunited with her family and is recovering from the ordeal,” Kolasinski said. “She still found the strength to speak about her experience, and I am representing her as she deals with everything that happened.

”Owl survives 65-mph collision with tractor-trailer, rescued by Carlisle trucking company A Lancaster County wildlife center says a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Hill Air Force Base commander echoes concerns raised on '60 Minutes'