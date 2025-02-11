Pregnant Palestinian Woman Killed in Israeli Raid, Husband Injured

A pregnant Palestinian woman was killed and her husband critically injured in an Israeli raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank. The incident has sparked outrage and fears of a further escalation in violence.

A call came in the middle of the night, Mohammed Shula said. His daughter-in-law, eight months pregnant with her first child, was whispering. There was panic in her voice. Shalabi and her husband, 26-year-old Yazan Shula, had fled their home in the early hours of Sunday as Israel i security forces closed in on Nur Shams refugee camp , a crowded urban district in the northern Gaza Strip.

The young couple had planned to drive to the home of Shalabi’s parents outside the camp, some miles away in Tulkarem where soldiers weren't operating. But on a road near the Jenin city, Yazan Shula's car was hit by Israeli gunfire. His wife was shot in the head. They were both seriously injured and taken to hospitals. The roads around Nur Shams were blocked by Israeli troops, making it difficult for ambulances to reach the injured. Shalabi and her husband had been fearing this moment for weeks. Israeli military operations in the West Bank have intensified since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced the expansion of the army’s operations, saying it aimed to stop Iran — Hamas’ ally — from opening up a new front in the occupied territory. Palestinians see the shooting of Shalabi, 23, as part of a worrying trend toward more lethal, warlike Israeli tactics in the West Bank. The Israeli army issued a short statement afterward, saying it had referred her shooting to the military police for criminal investigation. Also on Sunday, just a few streets away, another young Palestinian woman, 21, was killed by the Israeli army. An explosive device it had planted detonated as she approached her front door. In response, the Israeli army said that a wanted militant was in her house, compelling Israeli forces to break down the door. It said the woman did not leave despite the soldiers’ calls. The army said it “regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians.”Mohammed Shula, 58, told The Associated Press that his son and daughter-in-law said they started plotting their flight from Nur Shams last week as Israeli drones crisscrossed the sky, Palestinian militants boobytrapped the roads and their baby's due date approached. His son “was worried about (Shalabi) all the time. He knew that she wouldn’t be able to deliver the baby if the siege got worse,” he said. Yazan Shula, a construction worker in Israel who lost his job after the Israeli government banned nearly 200,000 Palestinian workers from entering its territory, couldn't wait to be a father, his own father said. Shalabi, quiet and kind, was like a daughter to him — moving into their house in Nur Shams 18 months ago, after marrying his son. “This baby is what they were living for,' he said. Early Sunday, the young couple packed up some clothes and belongings. The plan was simple — they would drive to the home of Shalabi’s parents outside the camp, some miles away in Tulkarem where soldiers weren't operating





