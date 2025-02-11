Pregnant Palestinian Woman Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank

A pregnant Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank. The incident sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the Israeli army's lethal tactics in the occupied territory.

Mohammed Shula received a frantic call in the middle of the night. His daughter-in-law, eight months pregnant with their first child, was whispering in terror. She and her husband, 26-year-old Yazan Shula, had fled their home in the early hours of Sunday as Israeli security forces closed in on Nur Shams refugee camp , a crowded urban district in the northern West Bank .

Shalabi and her husband had been planning their escape for days, ever since Israeli drones began crisscrossing the skies above their camp, Palestinian militants boobytrapped roads and the due date for their baby approached. Yazan had been deeply worried about his wife's safety, knowing that the intensifying siege could jeopardize her ability to deliver the baby. Sadly, their escape attempt was cut short. The call came as Israeli forces intensified their operations in the West Bank. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced the expansion of the army’s operations, saying it aimed to stop Iran — Hamas’ ally — from opening up a new front in the occupied territory. Palestinians, however, see the shooting of Shalabi as part of a worrying trend toward more lethal, warlike Israeli tactics in the West Bank. The Israeli army issued a short statement afterward, saying it had referred her shooting to the military police for criminal investigation. Also on Sunday, just a few streets away, another young Palestinian woman, 21, was killed by the Israeli army. An explosive device it had planted detonated as she approached her front door. The Israeli army claimed that a wanted militant was in her house, forcing them to break down the door and that she did not leave despite the soldiers’ calls. The army said it “regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians.”Since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza, at least 905 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Many appear to have been militants killed in gunbattles during Israeli raids. But rock-throwing protesters and uninvolved civilians — including a 2-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and 73-year-old man — have also been killed in recent weeks. “The basic rules of fighting, of confronting the Palestinians, is different now,” said Maher Kanan, a member of the emergency response team in the nearby village of Anabta, describing what he sees as the army's new attitude and tactics. “The displacement, the number of civilians killed, they are doing here what they did in Gaza.” Mohammed Shula, 58, told The Associated Press that his son and daughter-in-law said they started plotting their flight from Nur Shams last week as Israeli drones crisscrossed the sky, Palestinian militants boobytrapped the roads and their baby's due date approached. His son “was worried about (Shalabi) all the time. He knew that she wouldn’t be able to deliver the baby if the siege got worse,” he said. Yazan Shula, a construction worker in Israel who lost his job after the Israeli government banned nearly 200,000 Palestinian workers from entering its territory, couldn't wait to be a father, his own father said. Shalabi, quiet and kind, was like a daughter to him — moving into their house in Nur Shams 18 months ago, after marrying his son. “This baby is what they were living for,' he said. Early Sunday, the young couple packed up some clothes and belongings. The plan was simple — they would drive to the home of Shalabi’s parents outside the camp, some miles away in Tulkarem where soldiers weren't operating





