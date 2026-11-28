A multi-agency search continued in Albuquerque after an inmate escaped from custody yesterday morning, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department.The department said inmate Rebecca Taylor (Inmate #558667) escaped

Pregnant New Mexico inmate escapes during transport after prenatal visit, search underway The department said inmate Rebecca Taylor escaped while being transported back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants following a prenatal appointment.

Officials said Taylor has ties to both the Albuquerque area and Texas. She is originally from Cleveland, Texas, and has connections to Houston. Anyone who sees Taylor or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Authorities urged the public to use caution and not attempt to approach her, warning that wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react unexpectedly if approached or confronted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

$18 million Pioneer Park renovation raises questions about safety in Salt LakeA Bountiful family was just starting Thanksgiving dinner when three wild turkeys burst through a window and sent the holiday into chaos. Underground fire in St. George storm drain system forces evacuations, road closures