Pregnant Laura Woods Returns to TNT Sports Coverage After Announcing Second Pregnancy

Television presenter Laura Woods co-hosted TNT Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage in Budapest while pregnant with her second child. The 38-year-old, who shares 18-month-old son Leo with fiancé Adam Collard, concealed her baby bump in a cream tailored suit. This marks her first work appearance since announcing the pregnancy on Instagram, a moment of joy following last year's miscarriage and a recent on-air collapse.

Pregnant television presenter Laura Woods made a stylish return to work on Saturday, co-hosting TNT Sports' coverage of the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

This marked her first professional appearance since announcing on Friday that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé, Adam Collard. The 38-year-old presenter concealed her growing baby bump beneath a cream, tailored double-breasted blazer, completing the look with heels and hoop earrings. She shared the personal news with her followers on Instagram, posting a snapshot of the ultrasound image with the caption, 'Hey, baby number 2.

' Laura and Adam, who is 30 and known for his appearances on Love Island and Celebrity SAS, began their relationship in October 2023. Their journey together includes both profound joy and deep sorrow; they became engaged in September 2024 following a beach proposal in St Ives, Cornwall, and welcomed their first child, a son named Leo, in January 2025.

However, this happiness was preceded by a heartbreaking miscarriage last year. Laura was 11 weeks pregnant when she lost the baby, but she conceived again just one month later, leading to Leo's birth. The couple has been open about the emotional toll of that loss. Adam visibly broke down in tears during an episode of Celebrity SAS while recounting the experience, and Laura has described that period as 'awful times.

' In a supportive Instagram post, she praised Adam for getting her through it, expressing pride in his strength on the show. She later elaborated on the complex emotions surrounding the miscarriage, explaining that while she grieves for the baby she never met, she also recognizes that Leo exists because of that tragic event.

A nurse's comforting perspective-that the lost pregnancy was a 'little one not meant for this world' and the miscarriage was a process to keep her safe-provided her with significant solace. Laura shared this insight in the hope it might comfort others who have experienced similar loss. Her return to broadcasting comes after a separate health scare last December, when she collapsed live on air during ITV4's coverage of the Lionesses' match against Ghana.

Colleagues Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught her as she fell, and the broadcast cut to a break. She later assured fans she was okay, attributing the incident to a likely virus and thanking her team and paramedics. Now, focusing on her growing family, Laura continues to balance her high-profile career with motherhood, all while navigating the public eye with her fiancé.

The announcement of baby number two has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from celebrity friends, including Gabby Logan, as the couple prepares to expand their family following their resilience through previous challenges. The narrative weaves together themes of professional dedication, personal joy, past grief, and physical health, highlighting Laura Woods's journey as a broadcaster and expectant mother





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