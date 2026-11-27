Pregnant inmate with Texas ties escapes custody in New Mexico during Whataburger stop
New Mexico authorities are searching for a pregnant inmate that escaped custody in a corrections vehicle during a stop for food at Whataburger, officials said.
A pregnant inmate with Houston-area ties escaped in a corrections vehicle during a Whataburger stop in New Mexico, officials said. Rebecca Taylor, 26, was returning from a prenatal appointment.
Police later found the vehicle and her orange jumpsuit. U.S. Marshals are offering up to $5,000 for information. Authorities say to call 911 if you see her and do not approach. New Mexico authorities are searching for a pregnant inmate that escaped custody in a corrections vehicle during a stop for food at Whataburger, officials said.
Rebecca Taylor, 26, was being transported back to the Western New Mexico Correction Facility in Grants after a prenatal appointment when she escaped Wednesday. The New Mexico Corrections Department said Taylor is originally from Cleveland, Texas, and has ties to Houston.
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