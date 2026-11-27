Rebecca Taylor, a 26-year-old pregnant inmate serving a six-year sentence for vehicle thefts, escaped from a corrections transport in New Mexico after being left unrestrained for a prenatal visit and, while officers were inside a Whataburger, climbed into the driver's seat and fled, abandoning the stolen transport vehicle and her prison jumpsuit...

A pregnant woman serving a six-year prison sentence pulled off a brazen escape in New Mexico Wednesday, and investigators say she has connections right here in the Houston area.

What Happened Rebecca Taylor, 26, was being transported from a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque back to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants when she made her move. The transport stopped at a Whataburger. That’s when officials say things went sideways. While three correctional officers were inside the restaurant, Taylor climbed from the back seat into the driver’s seat and drove off.

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One corrections officer was standing near the vehicle at the time. The Search Police found the stolen transport vehicle about 3 miles away, roughly an hour later in the Alamosa neighborhood of Albuquerque, but Taylor was gone. Her orange prison jumpsuit and a corrections department-issued cellphone were found in the same area Wednesday afternoon. A second inmate who was in the vehicle exited after Taylor took control and remains in custody.