Rebecca Taylor, an inmate facing theft and burglary charges, escaped from a corrections transport vehicle in Albuquerque after taking control of the SUV. She drove away and abandoned the vehicle, prompting a multi-agency search that includes checking public transportation options.

A multi-agency search is underway for a pregnant inmate who escaped while being transported from a New Mexico corrections facility Wednesday, while officers stopped to eat.

Rebecca Taylor, a woman incarcerated on multiple theft and burglary charges, escaped while being transported from a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, N.M. about 80 miles away. During the transport, Taylor was able to take control of the Dodge Journey SUV she was being taken in and drove away, the New Mexico Corrections Department The vehicle was later located by GPS in the Alamosa neighborhood of Albuquerque.

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Taylor was not inside the vehicle when it was located, the department said.about 11:35 a.m. local time. Taylor was able to unbuckle herself, get in the driver’s seat and drive off, the outlet said, citing a public information officer. That representative declined to comment on the report.orange jumpsuit Multiple search teams were actively following up on leads and checking Greyhound buses, Amtrak trains, and other public transportation options, it said.