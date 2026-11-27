New Mexico authorities search for pregnant inmate Taylor after she hijacked a police transport vehicle during a Whataburger stop. Details on her crime history and the ongoing manhunt are provided.

Law enforcement officers in New Mexico are conducting a large-scale search for a pregnant inmate identified as Taylor, who escaped custody while being transported back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility from a prenatal medical appointment in Albuquerque. The incident occurred during a routine transport when the inmate managed to seize control of the official vehicle and drive away, creating a significant public safety concern for the region.

The Escape Mechanism and Timeline

Taylor, a 26-year-old woman, executed the escape shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, when the three-officer team accompanying her made a scheduled stop at a Whataburger restaurant in Albuquerque. According to statements released by the department, the driver exited the vehicle during this pit stop, allowing Taylor to utilize the moment of distraction.

Also read New Mexico authorities search for pregnant inmate who escaped during prison transport

Due to her pregnancy, Taylor was unrestrained in the back of the transport vehicle, a deviation from standard restraint protocols that she exploited to her advantage. She unbuckled herself, moved to the driver's seat, and successfully drove the vehicle away from the restaurant, leaving the law enforcement team stranded at the location.

Custody of Other Inmate and Vehicle Recovery

While Taylor fled, another female inmate who was present in the transport vehicle was also able to exit the car during the chaos; however, this second individual was quickly apprehended and taken back into custody. The primary focus of the investigation immediately shifted to locating Taylor and the stolen Dodge Journey transport vehicle.

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Authorities utilized a GPS tracking system installed in the vehicle to monitor its movements. The tracker eventually led officers to the location of the Dodge Journey near Crestview Drive SW in Albuquerque. Upon arrival at this site, officials discovered the vehicle but confirmed that Taylor was not inside, indicating she had abandoned the car shortly after the initial theft.

Current Search Status and Public Safety Warnings

The corrections department issued an update on Thursday, November 26, confirming that Taylor remained at large and had not been located by law enforcement teams. The search effort involves multiple agencies actively following up on various leads generated during the investigation. Officers have been scouring the area where the vehicle was found and following up on tips from the public.

A discarded prison jumpsuit belonging to Taylor was discovered at an intersection on the west side of Albuquerque, suggesting she may have changed clothes to evade detection. Authorities have explicitly warned the public that wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react in unexpected ways when approached or confronted. Citizens are instructed not to approach Taylor under any circumstances.

Criminal Background and Sentencing Details

Taylor was already in the custody of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility having been sentenced to six years in prison earlier in 2026. Her incarceration resulted from pleading guilty to four counts associated with a series of vehicle thefts that dated back to 2024, alongside additional charges for theft and burglary.

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The department emphasized that this remains an active and ongoing multi-agency search operation. They have expanded their reach to check Greyhound buses, Amtrak trains, and other public transportation hubs that Taylor might have utilized to leave the area. If anyone sees Taylor, they are urged to call 911 immediately rather than attempting intervention.

National Context of Female Inmate Incarceration

While Taylor's specific case is being handled by New Mexico authorities, her situation highlights broader issues within the American justice system regarding the incarceration of pregnant women. Data from the Death Penalty Information Center indicates that there are currently 45 women in the United States on death row for heinous acts.

Although some female inmates capture national headlines due to the severity of their crimes, others remain in the spotlight for lesser-known reasons or through incidents like this escape attempt. The juxtaposition of a violent crime history against the vulnerability of a pregnant inmate underscores the complex logistical and ethical challenges faced by correctional departments across the country.