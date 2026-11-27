Pregnant inmate Rebecca Taylor escaped a New Mexico corrections vehicle during a Whataburger stop in Albuquerque following a prenatal appointment.

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"Please use caution, and do not attempt to approach her. Wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react unexpectedly if approached or confronted," the corrections department said. TENNESSEE INMATE CONVICTED OF MURDER ESCAPES FROM PRISON, STEALS PICKUP TRUCK, MANHUNT UNDERWAY: OFFICIALSThree officers were transporting Taylor and another incarcerated woman back from their prenatal appointments when the group stopped for food in Albuquerque, officials said, according to KOAT.