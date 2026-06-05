Pregnant dog abandoned & covered in feces gives birth to litter of healthy puppies: police

A pregnant dog that was abandoned at a Massachusetts park went from being terrified and alone to becoming a proud mother, according to authorities.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskPregnant dog abandoned & covered in feces gives birth to litter of healthy puppies, police say A pregnant dog that was abandoned at a Massachusetts park went from being terrified and alone to becoming a proud mother in what authorities are calling a real-life "Cinderella story.

"on Thursday shared photos of "Hazel" and her litter of six adorable puppies, adding that she's come a long way in just a week. "Only days ago, 'Hazel' was found at the Wrentham Dog Park, neglected, abandoned, alone in the dark and pregnant,""Hazel was scared when a kind stranger found her at the park during the wee hours, defensive and growling when officers came to to rescue her, likely believing another human had come to hurt, not help.

ThenHazel met Lexi and her life became a fairy tale, a Cinderella story of sorts," At first, police believed Hazel had given birth before she was abandoned -- but internet sleuths alerted authorities she was currently pregnant. After she was rescued, Hazel received veterinary care, a grooming session, and a nutritious prenatal diet to support her pregnancy. She was also showered with affection from community members who rallied around her story after learning of her abandonment.

Officials said Hazel's fortunes continued to improve when she received a visit from the Kraft family, longtime supporters of animal welfare efforts in the state. The successful delivery marked the end of a difficult journey that began with abandonment and uncertainty, but led to safety, care, and a new family. Supporters flooded social media with messages celebrating Hazel and her puppies, as well as praise for police and everyone involved in Hazel's rescue.

"A heartfelt thank you to the police officers and the compassionate individual whose actions saved an abandoned mother dog and her puppies," one person wrote. "Your kindness, dedication, and commitment to protecting vulnerable animals gave this family a second chance at safety and a brighter future.

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